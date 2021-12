The Oklahoma State Cowboys keep climbing in the College Football Playoff after the committee announced its latest ranking on Tuesday. The Cowboys (10-1, 7-1 Big 12) moved up two spots to No. 7 in the latest ranking, and the Oklahoma Sooners are back in the top 10 after rebounding over the weekend with a win over Iowa State. Georgia continues to hold the No. 1 spot in the College Football Playoff ranking, and Ohio State, Alabama and Cincinnati round out the top four.

