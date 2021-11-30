Edgewood grad Randolph helps Trine reach new heights in CC

Trine University, a small school in Angola, Indiana, achieved a small part of their history for their athletic program this fall.

Lydia Randolph, a 2021 Edgewood graduate, was able to be a big part of it as well.

Landing at Trine for her first taste of college, Randolph brought her passion for running along with her, and made an immediate impact on the Thunder cross country team this fall.

At the recent NCAA Division III championship meet in Louisville, Kentucky, Randolph was the fourth Trine runner across the finish line and finished in the middle of the pack overall.

She clocked in at 23:20.0 and notched her season-best time by completing the 6K five seconds faster than her previous best the week before.

Trine had sent individual runners to NCAA finals before, but for the entire team to qualify was a first in school history.

Randolph, a freshman, said she is proud to be part of that history.

“They were all excited that we made it,” she said. “We just knew that was one of our goals this season and we all worked together to get that goal. It wasn’t about one person, it was about all of us working together, even in practice. Knowing that it is possible now, we hope to have this happen again.”

On a more personal level, being able to contribute immediately was a pretty big deal as well for Randolph.

“It was a huge goal of mine to be a participant on the team and to be able to be a scoring member of the team,” she said. “I think it’s helped that we have each other’s backs. I can have a bad race, but someone can take my spot or I can take theirs.”

A two-time state qualifier in cross country at Edgewood, Randolph had her choice of programs to run. Programs more accustomed to running in events such as the NCAA championships could have given her financial assistance as well.

Instead, she chose Trine.

Division III schools do not offer athletic scholarships.

Still, for someone who not only excelled at running but was also class valedictorian, Randolph knew it was the right place for her to continue her running and chemical engineering careers.

“I was really drawn to Trine for its involvement in academics as well as athletics,” she said. “I could kind of have the best of both worlds.”

Of course, having the best of both worlds also means a lot of commitment.

Randolph runs every day, putting in around 55-60 miles a week. That is added to the workload and study time required to be an engineering major.

“It is very challenging balancing running with studying,” she said. “But, it’s also taught me to stay on top of things, like getting things done early whenever you can. Not slacking off, I’ve never really had that issue though.

“So, it’s just doing the same things I did in high school.”

It’s challenging, but also rewarding.

She’s had the opportunity to meet people that have the same passion for the sport that she does, along with the educational and running opportunities.

“I think at the collegiate level you have the people that like running and have a passion for it, especially Division III because there’s no money involved,” she said. “You get the people that want to be here, so they are going to work much harder like you are.”

The Thunder’s top runner placed fourth, thus earning the title of All-American.

Could Randolph achieve that type of success?

Maybe, but simply continuing to improve and help her team is what’s most important to her right now.

“I’m kind of young, so I can’t say ‘Oh, I want this time,’” she Randolph said. “But, I think overall, learning the leadership skills from what I’ve learned this year will help my team as well as myself individually.”

In addition to cross country, Randolph is also running for the school’s track and field team.

The first meet is Friday at Grand Valley State University in Allendale, Michigan.