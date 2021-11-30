Boosters recommended to fight COVID variant

Local and national public health officials continue recommending COVID-19 booster vaccinations for eligible individuals following the emergence of the omicron variant.

Clay Horton, public health director for the Green River District Public Health Department, said the strain is still new, and health officials are still learning what makes it different than other strains.

“It’s early, and I don’t know that we have a lot of information,” he said. “We, like just about everyone else, are watching to try and stay apprised of what comes of this, but it’s all very, very new. I don’t believe I’ve heard of omicron before the Thanksgiving break, so this is our first day back looking at our varied proportions of surveillance data coming out of the CDC.”

On Friday, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention made a statement regarding the new variant, which emerged from South Africa and was classified on Nov. 25 by the World Health Organization.

“CDC is following the details of this new variant, first reported to the WHO by South Africa,” the CDC stated. “We are grateful to the South African government and its scientists, who have openly communicated with the global scientific community and continue to share information about this variant with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services and CDC.”

The statement said that the CDC, along with other global public health organizations, are continuing to monitor the strain for its path of spread and to learn more about it.

The CDC stated that it expects to quickly identify the strain if it emerges in the U.S.

In the meantime, the agency has strengthened its guidance on booster shots, recommending that anyone eligible for a booster shot “should” get it, rather than “can.”

The virus has not yet been detected in the U.S.

“It’s a matter of time, but as of yet, it has not been detected,” Horton said. “Everything that we’re still seeing in our region is the Delta variant, but one of the things that we’re reading is that omicron appeared to spread very quickly in South Africa, so it’s something we’re wanting to pay attention to and certainly will follow with interest as more details emerge.”

With a higher vaccination rate than when delta first emerged and more experience combating the virus, however, Horton said the community, and the nation as a whole, are in better shape to contain the spread than previously. However, it is going to be a matter of utilizing the same tools and methods that have been suggested since the beginning of the pandemic.

“The basic tools you’re going to use to protect yourself and those around you from whatever variant emerges, whether it be omicron or something we haven’t seen yet, are the same strategies that we’ve been using,” he said. “If you’re not vaccinated, you should get vaccinated.”

Anyone ages 18 and older who has been fully vaccinated for at least six months with the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine is eligible for a booster. Anyone ages 18 or older who has been vaccinated at least two months by the Johnson & Johnson vaccine is eligible for a booster dose.

Additionally, Horton said anyone making travel plans should stay up-to-date with any travel restrictions, as well as entry and re-entry requirements.

“People should do their research beforehand and be ready to adjust their itinerary based on what happens, because that’s just the reality of traveling in 2021,” he said.

Travel restrictions and entry and re-entry requirements for the U.S. and other countries can be viewed at CDC.Gov/ Coronavirus/2019-ncov/Travelers.

Anyone wishing to schedule a vaccine appointment can do so by visiting OwensboroHealth.org/Vaccine.

