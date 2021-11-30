ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Owensboro, KY

Holiday Market returns this weekend

By Keith Lawrence Messenger-Inquirer
Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer
Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer
 3 days ago

In 2019, BrightStar Events of Plainfield, Illinois, brought its Holiday Market to the Owensboro Convention Center for the first time.

The company planned to return in 2020, but the coronavirus pandemic derailed those plans.

But Danny Jackson, spokesman for the event, said the Holiday Market will be back this weekend, bigger than it was before.

“We have between 60 and 70 vendors signed up,” he said. “That’s about twice as many as we had in 2019. The majority are small businesses and crafters. They’ll have wreaths, wood signs, anything Christmas related that you can imagine.”

And there will be some factory-direct businesses like Avon and Tupperware as well, Jackson said.

In 2019, the show just used one hall at the convention center.

This year, it has two, Jackson said.

“It was well attended last time,” he said. “People came from several counties around Owensboro.”

Jackson said the show is advertising with a billboard in Evansville, trying to draw more people from outside Owensboro.

Vendors, he said, are coming from across Kentucky and Indiana.

“And we have many local vendors as well,” Jackson said.

There is no charge to attend.

The first 100 people on Saturday will receive a free grab bag.

And the first 60 kids on Sunday will receive either a free Santa hat or stocking.

Hours are 3 to 7 p.m. Friday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday.

The city’s “12 Days of Christmas” celebration will be in its second weekend all three days, with the “Holiday Stroll” downtown from noon to 8 p.m.

The Holiday Market is part of this year’s celebration.

Stephanie M. Burciaga, BrightStar’s founder, says on her website that the company “is for all those entrepreneurs, consultants, vendors and motivators who want to make things happen.”

The company sponsors similar events in several states throughout the year.

Keith Lawrence, 270-691-7301, klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com.

