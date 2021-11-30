Bills would decriminalize small marijuana possession, use

A bill filed Monday in Frankfort would, if approved, eliminate criminal penalties for possessing and using a small amount of marijuana, while a second bill would create a pathway for voters to decide if they support the sale of small quantities of marijuana in the state.

The bills were filed by Rep. Nima Kulkarni, a Louisville Democrat. One of the bills proposes a constitutional amendment, which requires a public vote. The amendment would allow people age 21 or older the right to “possess, use, buy or sell one ounce or less of cannabis” free from any criminal penalty. The bill would also allow people to grow up to five marijuana plants.

The bill would also allow the General Assembly to create procedures to regarding the production, processing and sale of cannabis in the state. The second bill would removing criminal penalties for anyone who possesses, traffics or cultivates marijuana for “personal use.”

The bill defines “personal use” and quantities under one ounce of marijuana in leaf form, five grams or less of resin or concentrates, and products containing 1,000 milligrams or less of THC. For cultivation, possessing five or fewer marijuana plants would be considered “personal use.”

Kulkarni sponsored a bill during the 2021 regular legislative session that would have created a system for legal marijuana sales, but the bill was never called to be heard before a committee or voted on in the House.

Going into the 2022 session, “through a lot of conversation with stakeholders, we (decided) decriminalization was the better path forward,” Kulkarni said Monday.

Kulkarni said marijuana laws have resulted in a disparity in sentencing in criminal cases involving “Black or Brown communities.” In a press release accompanying the announcement of the bills, Kulkarni said “current cannabis statutes have needlessly and tragically ruined many lives, especially people of color who have suffered because of unequal enforcement.”

A person could still be charged with trafficking more than an ounce of marijuana, or for trafficking more than five marijuana plants. The bill would also eliminate drug paraphernalia charges for items used for cannabis products, and it would allow past marijuana convictions to be expunged if the record doesn’t show the person has more than the bill’s definition of “personal use.”

Kulkarni said, “why we chose decriminalization is (because) you have a lot of intersection with criminal justice reform.” In recent years, lawmakers have moved to make former felonies misdemeanors, as a way of reducing the number of low-level offenders incarcerated or with criminal records.

The constitutional amendment bill allows voters to tell lawmakers how they feel about allowing the personal use of marijuana in Kentucky. Kulkarni said polls suggest a majority of Kentuckians already support use of cannabis products for medical use.

The constitutional amendment would give “a real mandate from the people of Kentucky, saying, ‘yes, we want cannabis decriminalized in our state,’ ” Kulkarni said. The constitutional amendment, if it supported the sale of cannabis for personal use, could be used by lawmakers as they craft future cannabis legislation, Kulkarni said.

“We are approaching it to see how many (lawmakers) support this going on the ballot,” Kulkarni said.

The bills would not be at odds with a medical marijuana bill expected to be filed for the 2022 legislative session, said Kulkarni said, who noted that her bills are “more to do with what we are arresting and locking people up for.”

Major Barry Smith, chief deputy for the Daviess County Sheriff’s Department, said he is in agreement with the Kentucky Sheriff’s Association and National Sheriff’s Association, which supports making cannabis a Schedule II controlled substance, which would allow the FDA to study the potential medical benefits of marijuana products. Cannabis is currently a Schedule I controlled substance.

Rescheduling marijuana as a Schedule II controlled substance “breaks the barrier, and would allow for research to find the value of medical marijuana.” But Smith, who becomes sheriff on Tuesday with the retirement of Sheriff Keith Cain, said he opposes the recreational use of marijuana.

“Just decriminalizing (marijuana) based on how much you have on your person, it’s not ... the right move for our state,” Smith said.

