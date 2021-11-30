Priscilla Block Didn’t Waste Her Talent in 2021

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt can definitely say goodbye. In the course of the legal battle following the divorce, which began more than a year ago, Jolie has chosen to sell her 50% of Château Miraval: the French castle with an adjoining winery in Tenute del Mondo owned by the couple. To report the news was the Wall Street Journal. As we learn from the newspaper, the decision of the Oscar-winning actress would write the word ‘end’ to the legal feud between the ‘Brangelina’. At the time of the divorce, the former spouses had kept the equal shares of the estate, also known for the Miraval brand, known above all for its rosé wine. The sales figure has not yet been disclosed but it is not that difficult to imagine mind-boggling numbers.

CELEBRITIES ・ 28 DAYS AGO