Priscilla Block Didn’t Waste Her Talent in 2021

By jwills
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article2021 has been a record year for Priscilla Block as her song “Just About Over You” has climbed the country music airplay chart – currently siting at number-15 (and climbing). Priscilla also released an EP, toured, and made her debut at the Grand Ole Opry. Looking back on everything...

wkml.com

Carrie Underwood: ‘Blessed’ In Her New ‘Playground,’ Adds 6 Shows

Carrie Underwood has been tweeting often about her Las Vegas Residency debut, which took place earlier this week (12/1). Last night (12/2) she posted a couple of Tweets talking about her new show and how much fun she had on stage. “Welcome to #REFLECTION at @ResortsWorldLV everyone!!! Last night, we...
Hello Magazine

Carrie Underwood delivers unexpected news and fans are so sad

Carrie Underwood's exciting update on her much-loved activewear brand, CALIA, was tainted with something unexpected on Friday, when she revealed her new winter range, would be her last. The star looked glowing in new snapshots promoting the line and all the new holiday collection pieces. But fans were saddened to...
Hello Magazine

Carrie Underwood stuns in gorgeous white dress for special celebration

Carrie Underwood looked flawless on Wednesday as she celebrated a major milestone with her friends. The country superstar pulled out all the stops to join singer-songwriter Brett James for a momentous evening that saw him being inducted into the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame. Carrie looked beautiful on the red carpet, wearing a low-cut white mini dress with her long blonde hair falling almost to her trim waist.
Carrie Underwood
995qyk.com

Carrie Underwood’s New Vegas Outfit Is Dropping Jaws

Carrie Underwood posted a promo picture for her new Las Vegas residency that kicks off tonight (12/1) at Resorts World, and the outfit she’s wearing is quite revealing. Carrie is wearing a black see-through jumpsuit with her neckline showing almost to her belly button, and fans on Twitter are loving the look. One fan wrote in response, “I mean dayum girl slayyy!!!!” Another fan said, “When I tell you my jaw dropped… HOLY WOW.”
catcountry96.com

Jason Aldean & Carrie Underwood Return to the Number-One Spot on the Billboard Chart

Congrats to Jason Aldean and Carrie Underwood as their hit “If I Didn’t Love You” climbs back into the number-one spot on the Billboard country music airplay chart!. After having back-to-back weeks at the top, Walker Hayes claimed the top of the chart last week, but this week Jason and Carrie are feeling the love again as they’re back at number-one for a third week.
d1softballnews.com

Angelina Jolie says goodbye to her last bond with Brad Pitt

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt can definitely say goodbye. In the course of the legal battle following the divorce, which began more than a year ago, Jolie has chosen to sell her 50% of Château Miraval: the French castle with an adjoining winery in Tenute del Mondo owned by the couple. To report the news was the Wall Street Journal. As we learn from the newspaper, the decision of the Oscar-winning actress would write the word ‘end’ to the legal feud between the ‘Brangelina’. At the time of the divorce, the former spouses had kept the equal shares of the estate, also known for the Miraval brand, known above all for its rosé wine. The sales figure has not yet been disclosed but it is not that difficult to imagine mind-boggling numbers.
Popculture

Beloved Actor Dies of COVID-19 at 73

Indian actor Yusuf Hussain has passed away at the age of 73 after contracting COVID-19. The Tribune India reports that Hussain, best known for his roles in Dhoom 2, Raees, and Road to Sangam passed away on Saturday at Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai. His son-in-law, filmmaker Hansal Mehta, who is...
Maryland Daily Record

Dolly Parton Net Worth 2021, Age, Height, Weight, Biography, Wiki and Career Details

Birth Place: Locust Ridge, Tennessee, United States. Siblings: Stella Parton, Randy Parton, Rachel Dennison, Willadeene Parton, Freida Estelle Parton, David Wilburn Parton, Cassie Nan Parton, RobertLee Parton Jr, Larry Gerald Parton, Floyd Parton. School: Sevier County High School. College: Sevier High School. Religion: Christianity. Nationality: American. Zodiac Sign: Capricorn. Gender:...
countryliving.com

The Real Story Behind Why Reba McEntire Isn't Hosting the 2021 CMA Awards

Last year, Reba McEntire and Darius Rucker teamed up to host the 2020 CMA Awards. It was a duo that we didn't know we needed, but let's just say that they set the bar pretty high. The year before, Reba also teamed up with country queens Carrie Underwood and Dolly Parton to take on the 2019 CMA Awards hosting duties.
