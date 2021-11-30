ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Performing Arts

Look forward to the new year at Wigmore Hall

By Dolly Bagnall
Slipped Disc
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBook a visit to Wigmore Hall in the new year for more exceptional performances from the world’s finest...

slippedisc.com

Comments / 0

Related
musicomh.com

Piazzolla x 100 @ Wigmore Hall, London

A cool 60s New York take on Astor Piazzolla from Claudio Constantini, Federico Lechner, Antonio Miguel and Daniel Piazzolla at the Wigmore Hall. A challenge for any reviewer who does not have an encyclopædic knowledge of a composer’s works is when there are no programme notes to a concert, and the announcement of the names of pieces is not always audible. As a general statement around Friday evening’s performance of ‘Piazzolla x100’ at Wigmore Hall, then, what can be said is that the four instrumentalists performed just over an hour of works by (mostly) Astor Piazzolla that were enjoyable to listen to and executed with style.
MUSIC
Observer

New York’s Small Opera Companies Have a Stunning Season to Look Forward to

This fall, The Metropolitan Opera reopened a year and a half after shutting its doors following the coronavirus lockdown. For smaller venues and opera companies, the road back to indoor performances has been slower. Some companies, like Opera on Tap, have given delightful sidewalk performances outdoors, and the eerily warm fall has allowed audiences to enjoy them in fine weather late in the season. Now, however, small operas and vocal performances are finally moving indoors, with a season of quirky, experimental, and politically poignant performances. These productions offer a bit more variety stylistically than your average grand opera season. The smaller venues may also be preferable for those still concerned about being packed into stadium seating at the Met.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Slipped Disc

Yannick’s town loses an orchestra

Ludwig Van reports that L’Ensemble contemporain de Montréal is to shut down in the new year. Its founder Véronique Lacroix says she has taken it as far as she can go. ‘We have made 300 creations, several international tours, 11 Canadian tours.’. ECM+has been Canada’s premiere new music ensemble for...
PERFORMING ARTS
Slipped Disc

Christmas Concerts at Wigmore Hall

Throughout December Wigmore Hall welcomes leading British and European choirs and ensembles for a series of concerts to bring the family together for a Christmas night out. Dunedin Consort will be presenting a 45-minute ‘Children’s Messiah’, before the complete performance the same evening, Solomon’s Knot will be performing a selection from Bach’s Christmas Oratorio and soprano Christiane Karg and Gerold Huber will be performing rarely heard Christmas songs at the Wigmore Hall Christmas Concert on 21 December.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Christian Mcbride
Person
Hilary Hahn
Person
Alina Ibragimova
Person
András Schiff
Person
Jakub Józef Orliński
Person
Leonidas Kavakos
Slipped Disc

New York Philharmonic wins German residency

While Cleveland, Boston, Chicago, the LA Phil and even Pittsburgh have regular residencies in prestige European festivals, the New York Philharmonic has lagged far behind in old Continent prestige over the past two decades. Its absence, however, has just been slightly remedied. The orchestra has signed on for a mini-residency...
PITTSBURGH, PA
theviolinchannel.com

Conductor Yannick Nézet-Séguin Steps Down For a Month

As reported by the New York Times, the Met announced that Nézet-Séguin, 46, will not be directing their ensemble during this time. The Canadian conductor added that the break will allow him to “re-energize as [they] return in the new year with more inspiring art.”. As a result, Nézet-Séguin will...
PERFORMING ARTS
Slipped Disc

Vienna plays its 50th Mahler 9th

We are excited to play our 50th performance of Gustav Mahler’s Symphony No. 9 with Franz Welser-Möst this Sunday!. On June 26, 1912, the Vienna Philharmonic performed the world premiere of Mahler’s Symphony No. 9 under Bruno Walter as part of the Wiener Musikfestwoche at the Musikverein Wien. Gustav Mahler’s assistant and long-time confidante Bruno Walter conducted the symphony one year after the composer’s death.
MUSIC
Slipped Disc

Live Performance of Jacacek’s Destiny / Osud tonight

A special live performance brought to Slippedisc readers courtesy of OperaVision. Tonight’s live performance is of Robert Carsen’s award winning premiere of Destiny / Osud. This rarely performed opera will be streamed live from Brno tonight Saturday, 27 November. It comprises some of Janáček’s most magnificent music, which sways from the peaks of romantic rapture to the depths of desperation and back again.
PERFORMING ARTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
Slipped Disc

Washington Ballet mourns music director

Former opera and ballet conductor Stephen Crout, who founded Washington Concert Opera in 1986 and served as Music Director of The Washington Ballet from 1989-2001, died on November 23 at Washington Hospital Center in Washington, DC. He was 77. A native of Elmira, New York, he was the younger of two sons of Dorothy Frank Bly and Walter Bly, taking the surname “Crout” upon his mother’s second marriage to Norman Crout and the latter’s adoption of Stephen and his older brother Glenn. Upon his completion of a bachelor’s degree as a piano performance major at Ithaca College in 1966, he was drafted into the U.S. navy to serve in the Vietnam War. Following the war, he joined the New York-based chorus The Gregg Smith Singers as both accompanist and a member of its tenor section, touring the U.S. and Europe and recording music from Gesualdo to Stravinsky for the Columbia and Vox labels. Work as a studio pianist and rehearsal accompanist for some of New York’s smaller opera companies led to an invitation to join the music staff at Washington National Opera in the autumn of 1980. He remained with the company through the 1984-1985 season, eventually becoming chorus master and chief of music staff. In the spring of 1986, Crout had lunch in Washington with a friend from his WNO years who was singing the title character in Stravinsky’s Oedipus Rex with the National Symphony—the late tenor Jerry Hadley, by then very popular with DC audiences. He asked the singer to take a chance on opening Crout’s new opera company, founded to present rarely-performed works in concert form. Hadley agreed, and Washington Concert Opera opened its doors on May 3, 1987 with Bizet’s The Pearl Fishers starring Hadley, soprano Hei-Kyung Hong and baritone Gordon Hawkins at GWU’s Lisner Auditorium. During Crout’s tenure as general and artistic director, which ended with his move to Colorado in 2001, WCO highlights included the Washington debuts of soprano Renée Fleming (her first performance of the title role in Massenet Thaïs, followed by a 1993 return in another signature role, Dvořák’s Rusalka) and Deborah Voigt (Weber’s Der Freischütz, 1992), mezzo-soprano Denyce Graves (Delibes’ Lakmé, 1989, with returns in Donizetti’s Anna Bolena in 1992 and Saint-Saëns Samson et Dalila in 1995) and Canadian tenor Ben Heppner (Giordano’s Andrea Chénier, 1994). Washington Concert Opera, now celebrating its 35th season, also saw the first local professional performances under Crout’s leadership of Rossini’s Guillaume Tell, Donizetti’s Linda di Chamounix and Verdi’s I vespri siciliani. As Music Director of The Washington Ballet from 1989 – 2001, Crout not only conducted over 200 performances of The Nutcracker at GWU Lisner Auditorium and the Warner Theater, but also Orff’s Carmina Burana in the Kennedy Center Opera House. In 1989 and 1990, he conducted performances of Menotti’s Amahl and the Night Visitors staged by the composer at the Kennedy Center Eisenhower Theater and at GWU Lisner Auditorium, respectively. As a guest conductor, he appeared at The Virginia Opera, Wolf Trap Opera Company, Opera Memphis, Lyric Opera Cleveland, Colorado Ballet and Central City Opera, and he served as artistic director of Charlottesville’s Ash Lawn-Highland Festival from 1991-1993. He is survived by his husband of 10 years and partner of 40, Peter Russell of Washington, D.C., sister-in-law and brother-in-law Joann Desy and Matthew Desy of South Windsor, CT and sister-in-law and brother-in-law Susan Russell and William Thompson of Easton, MD. He was predeceased by his brother Glenn. His first marriage ended in divorce. Donations in his memory can be made to Vocal Arts DC, Washington Concert Opera and Urban Arias. No funeral service is planned.
PERFORMING ARTS
Current Publishing

Boone looks forward to Christmas show at Palladium

Debby Boone has felt something different in the few concerts she has performed in recent months. Performers and audiences alike are savoring the moment more since the COVID-19 pandemic halted most live music events in 2020 and early 2021. “People are not as complacent and they don’t take for granted...
CARMEL, IN
operawire.com

Staatsoper Berlin Announces Cast Change for ‘Turandot’

(Credit: Bolshoi Theatre official website) The Staatsoper Unter den Linden has announced that tenor Yusif Eyvazov will not be appearing in the role of Calaf in Puccini’s “Turandot” for performances between July 1 – 10, 2022. As a result, tenor Murat Karahan will take over the role. Karahan joins a...
THEATER & DANCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Performing Arts
Slipped Disc

Ensemble Intercontemporain has change of chief

Pierre Bleuse will become Music Director of the Ensemble Intercontemporain from 2023. He succeeds Matthias Pintscher, who will have led for ten years. The Ensemble, founded by Pierre Boulez as a cutting-edge assault troupe, has rather faded over time.
MUSIC
operawire.com

Donizetti Opera Festival 2021 Review: Medea in Corinto

Carmela Remigio Gives An Outstanding Performance in Francesco Micheli’s Dramatic Reading. Giovanni Simone Mayr was the maestro di Cappella de Santa Maria Maggiore in Bergamo, and a prolific opera composer during the first half of the 19th century. He composed “Medea in Corinto” for Naples in 1813 and premiered a second version in Bergamo in 1821 with Felice Romani rewriting the libretto—Romani being one of the primary librettists of the bel canto era who wrote for many pivotal composers of the time, including Rossini, Bellini. and Donizetti. The titular Medea became the signature role of 19th-century soprano opera star Giuditta Pasta, who was famous for premiering roles including Anna Bolena and Norma. “Medea in Corinto,” like many of Mayr’s compositions, has largely faded from the public consciousness, just as he himself has become known more as the music teacher of Gaetano Donizetti than as a composer. Despite this, opera was one of Mayr’s compositional talents as he broke the strict rules imposed by Rossini, the most influential composer of the period, and clearly had Germanic influences in his harmony, his use of contrapunto, and his instrumental richness. He also helped develop and expand the Italian bel canto style through his pertinent research into the expressiveness of the human voice.
THEATER & DANCE
The Guardian

London Sinfonietta/Edmon Colomer – Gerhard’s starry exuberance makes welcome return

The 50th anniversary last year of the death of Roberto Gerhard passed almost unnoticed, at least in the UK, where the Catalan-born composer lived for the last 32 years of his life. Since Opera North staged his opera La Duenna in 1992, very few of Gerhard’s major works have been heard here; his brilliantly coloured, incident-packed scores have effectively vanished from our concert halls.
PERFORMING ARTS
94.3 Jack FM

Paul McCartney disagrees that The Beatles are the greatest band of all time

So, The Beatles are the greatest band of all time, right? Not if you ask Paul McCartney. Sir Paul himself feels that The Everly Brothers deserve the honor. British newspaper the Daily Mail reports that, according to a passage in his new book ﻿The Lyrics, the former Beatle says he and band mate John Lennon were plenty inspired by the pioneering American rock ‘n’ roll duo.
MUSIC
Outsider.com

One Scene From ‘The Beatles: Get Back’ Documentary Left Viewers Stunned

One scene of The Beatles: Get Back has viewers feeling a bit awestruck as the band jams out and puts together songs that are now classics. In the Disney+ feature, there is a lot of footage showing the band doing their thing. While it just looks like any other jam session, it is anything but looking back in 2021. The song, Get Back, is one of the most well-known songs by the band. As Paul McCartney strums at his bass, he looks for any kind of inspiration. Ringo Starr and George Harrison sit and watch as the session goes on.
JamBase

Remembering George Harrison: Watch Final Full Concert At Royal Albert Hall In 1992

It’s been 20 years since George Harrison sadly died in Los Angeles due to complications from cancer. He was just 58 years old. Harrison was born on February 25, 1943 in Liverpool, England where he helped form The Beatles in 1960 with John Lennon and Paul McCartney. Ringo Starr joined the band in 1962. Just one year later, George and The Beatles made their first appearance at London’s famed Royal Albert Hall.
MUSIC
Washington Post

A frail but in command Phil Collins guides Genesis in a potential farewell

Genesis has reached its exodus. One of the most successful rock bands ever is on the road for what may very well be its last tour. And everything about Thursday’s stop at Capital One Arena sure looked and sounded like sayonara. From a chair at the center of the stage, a frail and all but immobile Phil Collins, looking older than his 70 years, led his childhood mates and the fans who packed the arena on a sad, sweet and oh-so-melodic trip through a catalogue of songs whose earliest pages date back 50 years to a snooty English boarding school.
ROCK MUSIC
magneticmag.com

Arca Releases Four New Albums 'Kick ii,' 'iii,' 'iiii' & 'iiiii'

Arca has released not one, not two, not three but whole whole albums today. Technically the first three were released in over the week, but now they can all be found together in a massive music mountain. Arca has completed her kick series not in a slow drip as one might expect, but in a torrent like a damn has burst and the water is ready to overrun you. She originally announced the second and then the third and fourth shortly thereafter, while the fifth comes as a surprise addition to the whole series. Arca released the Grammy nominated KiCk i in June 2020 and now adds another 47 songs and two and a half hours of music to that.
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy