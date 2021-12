In the weekly update on COVID-19 numbers from the Vandalia School District, it shows up and down numbers. As of this past Friday, the Vandalia School District reports 0.60% of the students at Vandalia Elementary School are dealing with an active COVID-19 case, that compares to 0.40% in last week’s report. At Vandalia Junior High School, 0.39% of the students are dealing with an active COVID-19 case, compared to 0.19% last week. For Vandalia High School, it is now 0.77%, compared to 1.54% in last week’s report. And, 0.90% of the Vandalia staff is dealing with an active COVID-19 case, compared to 0.45% in last week’s report.

VANDALIA, IL ・ 10 DAYS AGO