Public Safety

LAX airport authorities detain woman who ran out onto the tarmac and tried to wave down an airplane

By Matthew Loh
 3 days ago
An aircraft on the tarmac at Los Angeles International Airport on May 12, 2020 in Los Angeles, California FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images
  • A female passenger at LAX Terminal 1 was detained after running out a door and trying to flag down an aircraft.
  • LAWA said she triggered an alarm and ran up the ramp at around 6.30 p.m. on Monday.
  • Videos posted on social media show the passenger struggling with officers and her bags being searched.

A female passenger who ran out onto the tarmac at Los Angeles International Airport while trying to flag down a landed aircraft was detained by airport police, authorities said Monday evening.

The unidentified passenger appeared to be struggling after airport police apprehended her in a video posted on Twitter by Tezlyn Figaro, a political contributor on BNC News.

Figaro wrote that officers searched the passenger's bags after the incident, and she ran from a Southwest Airlines gate. Southwest Airlines did not immediately respond to Insider's request for comment.

The woman was inside LAX's Terminal 1 at around 6:30 p.m. when she went out a door, triggered an alarm, and ran onto the ramp, said a spokesperson for Los Angeles World Airports in an email to Insider.

"Airline employees who witnessed the woman exiting the terminal followed security protocols and maintained visual contact until the airport police arrived shortly thereafter and detained the woman," they said.

The spokesperson added that the woman was taken to a local hospital for minor injuries and a mental health evaluation.

"She told responding officers that she was trying to flag down the aircraft, which was still parked in the gate area," said the spokesperson.

No flights or operations were delayed due to the incident, the spokesperson added.

This is a developing story.

