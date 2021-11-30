CHP: 2 teens named as people of interest in fatal Fresno hit-and-run crash following tip from family member

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KGPE) – Authorities have identified two teenagers as people of interest in the hit-and-run crash that killed a Fresno State student early Saturday morning.

California Highway Patrol officials say they now have the car they believe was involved in the crash that killed Devan Nicole Elayda, 23, near Highway 180 and Cedar Avenue.

They say two teenagers, a 16-year-old boy and a 17-year-old girl, were brought in for questioning Monday after a family member gave a tip to authorities the night prior.

The crash happened around 2:45 a.m. on Saturday when Elayda pulled into a center median on the 180 near and got out of her vehicle in what officials believe was an attempt to switch places with the passenger.

“Our initial investigation led us to believe that the victim was attempting to change driver seat positions, but that’s still part of our investigation, so, that’s going to depend on our toxicology reports, if alcohol did play a role,” explained California Highway Patrol spokesperson Mike Salas.

Elayda was hit and killed by a driver in a gray or silver Lexus sedan who fled the scene.

But on Sunday night, officers received a tip that led them to the two teenagers who had been named as persons of interest.

“What it appears right now is a family member observed information on the newscast and also had some information regarding the vehicle that was involved in the collision,” said Salas. “Pieced it together, reached out to highway patrol, and we responded out.”

Salas says both teenagers were brought in for questioning on Monday and have been cooperative.

The Lexus has been recovered by the CHP and is being processed for evidence.

Salas says the two teenagers could face felony hit-and-run charges.

“The last thing you want to do is flee the scene of a crash. These parties are definitely looking toward felony hit-and-run charges,” Salas said.

This investigation is ongoing, so the CHP encourages anyone with information to send in tips.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to YourCentralValley.com.