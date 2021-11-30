ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Giving Tuesday: Ways to give back that aren’t donating money

By NewsChain Lifestyle
 3 days ago
After the excesses of Black Friday and Cyber Monday, Giving Tuesday always comes as something of a balm.

It’s a global movement encouraging people to give back – whether it’s within your local community, or to a worldwide cause. This year, Giving Tuesday falls on November 30, and will see lots of people donating to charities and causes close to their hearts. However, budgets might not always allow for financial donations, but that doesn’t mean you can’t still be philanthropic.

If you’re looking to get involved in this year’s Giving Tuesday without breaking the bank, here are some easy ways you can support worthy causes…

Give your time

Whether it’s volunteering at your local food bank, spending time with the elderly in a care home or picking up litter, don’t underestimate the value of your time.

Many of these opportunities won’t require any special skills – all you’ll need is a bit of time and a willing attitude. Volunteering tends to be quite hands-on work, meaning you’ll likely finish feeling as though you’ve actually made a difference in some way.

Consider what skills you can contribute

Maybe you’re a copy editor or a graphic designer – think about what skills you can bring to the table, and offer them up to charities who might need them.

Whether it’s helping build a website or editing a newsletter, contributing in whatever way you can will allow the charity to focus on its main goals – while also saving it money.

Think about what you no longer need

Do you have a spare TV sitting in your garage, or barely worn clothes in your wardrobe? Not only will a complete clear out make you feel amazing (trust us, there’s nothing like getting rid of clutter), but donating gently used goods to charity shops will help boost their profits.

Donate blood, or something similar

What’s more personal than actually donating part of yourself? If you’re eligible, donating blood, bone marrow or even hair could make a huge difference to someone’s life.

Fundraise for a cause close to your heart

Sites such as Just Giving make fundraising easy – you just have to decide what charity you want to support, and how you want to do so.

Maybe you host an event – such as a bake sale or sports day – or you do something brilliant like run a marathon; all of these are great options to help raise a bit of money for charity.

Show a bit of kindness

While supporting charities is an amazing way to be philanthropic, giving back can also be on a much smaller scale. Something as simple as asking a friend how they are or helping a neighbour with their shopping can make a huge difference to someone’s day. Kindness is free, and Giving Tuesday is the perfect opportunity to indulge in it.

