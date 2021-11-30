ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

LOCAL 3 TUESDAY’S WEATHER FORECAST 11/30/2021

By Tom Kippen
UPMATTERS
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleToday, wind. Otherwise, lingering lake effect snow showers. High temperatures will be in the 30s. West to northwest wind 15 to 25 MPH with higher gusts. Tonight, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy. Some snow is possible late. Low temperatures will be in the 20s, some inland areas could fall into...

www.upmatters.com

Comments / 0

Related
cbslocal.com

New York Weather: CBS2’s 12/3 Friday Afternoon Forecast

Today: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy, breezy and 10+ degrees colder. Highs in the 40s with wind chills in the 30s and low 40s. Tonight: Cold and calmer with a passing snow/rain shower overnight. Temps will fall into the 30s with some 20s across our suburbs. Saturday: Early passing snow/rain...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Cleveland News - Fox 8

Weekend warm-up on the way

Things will dry out and bump into the 40s Saturday and then get ready for a few 50 degree days. We’re tracking widespread rain Sunday evening. Next week features rain Monday to lake effect snow in spots Tuesday. Wednesday another rain/snow system. Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved....
ENVIRONMENT
UPMATTERS

LOCAL 3 FRIDAY’S WEATHER FORECAST 12/3/2021

Today, partly sunny to mostly cloudy with possible snow showers. High temperatures will be around 30 or the 30s. West to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts. Tonight, lake effect snow showers. Otherwise, some clearing. Gusty winds. Low temperatures will be around 20 or the 20s. West to northwest wind 15 to 25 MPH with higher gusts.
MARQUETTE, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Northwest
UPMATTERS

LOCAL 3 THURSDAY OVERNIGHT WEATHER FORECAST 12/2/2021

STATE FORECAST FOR UPPER MICHIGAN NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE MARQUETTE MI 334 PM EST THU DEC 2 2021 /234 PM CST THU DEC 2 2021/ TONIGHT...MOSTLY CLOUDY. A SLIGHT CHANCE OF SNOW SHOWERS EAST. LOWS 19 TO 27. FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...MOSTLY CLOUDY. A CHANCE OF SNOW SHOWERS. HIGHS 32 TO 37. LOWS 17 TO 27. SATURDAY...MOSTLY CLOUDY. A CHANCE OF SNOW SHOWERS NEAR LAKE SUPERIOR. HIGHS 26 TO 34. SATURDAY NIGHT...MOSTLY CLOUDY. A CHANCE OF SNOW SHOWERS. LOWS 15 TO 22. SUNDAY...MOSTLY CLOUDY. RAIN AND SNOW SHOWERS LIKELY. HIGHS IN THE 30S. MONDAY...MOSTLY CLOUDY AND COLDER. A CHANCE OF SNOW SHOWERS. LOWS 12 TO 22. HIGHS IN THE 20S. TUESDAY...MOSTLY CLOUDY AND COLDER. A CHANCE OF SNOW SHOWERS. LOWS 5 BELOW ZERO INTERIOR WEST...ZERO TO 10 ABOVE ELSEWHERE. HIGHS IN THE TEENS.
MARQUETTE, MI
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Weather: A Warmup On Saturday Followed By A Sunday Cooldown

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Friday will feature a mix of sun and clouds, and temperatures will hold to the low 50’s, closer to the normal temperature of 51. On Saturday, winds will shift to the southwest, which will usher in some warmer air most of the day. By Saturday night, another fast-moving cold front will move in, bringing cooler air to the region on Sunday. Sunday night, our winds will again turn to the southwest, which will bring a major warmup on Monday, along with a chance for some rain. We may reach the mid or upper 60’s before more chilly air returns by Monday night. This rollercoaster pattern of temperatures over the past five weeks will continue into next week as well. It will turn chilly and breezy by Tuesday, and that will continue midway through next week. At this point, it’s difficult to know what to wear from one day to the next.
MARYLAND STATE
UPMATTERS

LOCAL 3 FRIDAY EVENING WEATHER FORECAST 12/3/2021

STATE FORECAST FOR UPPER MICHIGAN NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE MARQUETTE MI 335 PM EST FRI DEC 3 2021 /235 PM CST FRI DEC 3 2021/ ...THERE IS A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY LATE TONIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY FOR WESTERN CHIPPEWA COUNTY... TONIGHT...MOSTLY CLOUDY. ISOLATED TO SCATTERED SNOW SHOWERS WEST AND NORTH CENTRAL. SCATTERED SNOW SHOWERS EAST BECOMING NUMEROUS. LOWS 19 TO 30...COOLEST INTERIOR WEST HALF. SATURDAY...SCATTERED SNOW SHOWERS WEST AND NORTH CENTRAL... DIMINISHING IN THE AFTERNOON. SNOW SHOWERS EAST. MOSTLY CLOUDY. HIGHS 25 TO 34. SATURDAY NIGHT...MOSTLY CLOUDY. A CHANCE OF SNOW SHOWERS EAST IN THE EVENING. SNOW DEVELOPING WEST AFTER MIDNIGHT...REACHING CENTRAL LATE. LOWS 15 TO 24. SUNDAY...SNOW. HIGHS 28 TO 34. SUNDAY NIGHT...SNOW LIKELY ACROSS THE NORTH HALF...A CHANCE OF SNOW SOUTH HALF. LOWS 13 TO 25...COLDEST WEST HALF. MONDAY...BLUSTERY AND TURNING COLDER. SNOW SHOWERS LIKELY...EXCEPT A CHANCE FAR SOUTH. PATCHY BLOWING SNOW. EARLY HIGHS 22 TO 30...COLDEST WEST...THEN TEMPERATURES FALLING TO 15 TO 24 BY LATE AFTERNOON. TUESDAY...MOSTLY CLOUDY. A CHANCE OF SNOW SHOWERS OVER THE KEWEENAW AND EAST OF MUNISING. LOWS 6 BELOW ZERO TO 13 ABOVE...COLDEST INTERIOR WEST. HIGHS 12 TO 22. WEDNESDAY...PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE OF SNOW SHOWERS EAST. LOWS 2 BELOW TO 12...COLDEST INTERIOR WEST. HIGHS IN THE 20S.
MARQUETTE, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather: Early Morning Showers; Mild Day Friday

CHICAGO (CBS)– Another mild day is ahead. Friday begins with light rain showers, especially north. A few flurries possible in the mix but any precipitation should start to wrap up by the middle of the morning. By the afternoon, sun returns and temperatures reach the 50s. Sunshine holds through Saturday before clouds increase. Showers likely as the weekend wraps up. Expected scattered rain showers through the day, most of the activity wraps up after sunset. A few flurries possible overnight Sunday into Monday.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Denver

Colorado Weather: Turning A Bit Cooler And Windy This Weekend Ahead Of Snow Chance Next Week

DENVER (CBS4) – It will be about 10-15 degrees cooler in Denver and on the eastern plains today thanks to a weak cold front that moved through overnight. But despite the cooldown we’ll still see afternoon highs that are several degrees above normal for this time of the year. A typical high in Denver on this date is closer to 45 degrees. Over the weekend it will remain dry and quiet around the state with temperatures running above normal. By Saturday night and Sunday it will turn windy, especially in the northern mountains and foothills, where some gusts will top 40 mph. The wind will be in response to a tightening pressure gradient as a storm approaches the state. It will bring snow back into the mountains starting late Monday and lasting into Tuesday. Denver could even see a few snow showers along with a more significant cool down. The storm next week will be the start of a pattern change as we roll into the middle of December. Starting Monday, it looks like we will see temperatures trending near or below normal for several days along with another chance for snow around the 11th and 12th of the month.
COLORADO STATE
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather: Disturbance Brings Chance Of Rain-Snow Mix To Our North Overnight

CHICAGO (CBS) — A disturbance will cross the area overnight allowing for a chance of a rain and snow mix, but mainly for areas to the north along the Wisconsin state line. (Credit: CBS 2) A shower is possible around sunrise Friday, then it will be mainly dry and partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs will be cooler in the upper 40s. (Credit: CBS 2) It will be mostly sunny and dry on Saturday with highs in the low 40s. Rain chances increase on Sunday, with a 60 percent chance for showers in the late morning and afternoon. Lingering rain is possible through Sunday evening. Highs on Sunday will be in the upper 40s. (Credit: CBS 2) (Credit: CBS 2) Look for cold next week with highs only in the 30s Monday through Wednesday. Snow showers are in the forecast for Tuesday with light accumulations possible. (Credit: CBS 2) TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. 20% chance of rain/snow. Low 37. FRIDAY: Partly cloudy in the afternoon. High 48. SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. High 42.
WISCONSIN STATE
CBS Miami

Miami Weather: Another Cool Morning, Slight Warm Up Over The Weekend

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Another cool start to the day for South Florida on Friday before the milder breeze returns overnight. Inland Miami-Dade had patchy fog reducing visibility slightly before quickly burning off with the morning sunshine. Temperatures will be in the middle 70s by noon with just a few clouds moving through the area. Overnight Friday the breeze turns to the northeast and east which will prevent the temperatures milder Saturday morning and it will be much warmer in the afternoon. Highs will be pushing above 80 degrees after a morning low near 70 degrees. Moisture increases with the ocean breeze putting a shower or two in the weekend forecast for some locations. Showers will be short-lived and light but linger all weekend and next week. Our unseasonably warm weather sticks around next week as highs push to near 84 degrees and lows near 70. The new moon is on Saturday, December 4. Watch for minor coastal flooding around the high tides all weekend. The increased breeze may also lead to an elevated rip current risk.
MIAMI, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy