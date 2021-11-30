ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
La Crosse, WI

La Crosse Central girls 72, Black River Falls 10

By Eric Lee
La Crosse Tribune
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBrittney Mislivecek scored a career-high 39 points to...

lacrossetribune.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Sports
La Crosse, WI
Basketball
City
La Crosse, WI
Black River Falls, WI
Sports
La Crosse, WI
Sports
Local
Wisconsin Basketball
City
Black River Falls, WI
The Associated Press

US jobless rate sinks to 4.2% as many more people find jobs

WASHINGTON (AP) — America’s unemployment rate tumbled last month to its lowest point since the pandemic struck, even as employers appeared to slow their hiring — a mixed picture that pointed to a resilient economy that’s putting more people to work. The government reported Friday that businesses and other employers...
BUSINESS
The Hill

US to restart 'Remain in Mexico' program following court order

The Biden administration on Thursday plans to restart the "Remain in Mexico" program following a court order to reimplement the policy first launched under President Trump while it appeals the decision. The rollout follows weeks of negotiations with Mexico over how to reimplement a plan that under the Trump administration...
IMMIGRATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sports Writer#La Crosse Central#Black River Falls 10#Riverhawks#The La Crosse Tribune
The Associated Press

AP Source: NSO Group spyware used to hack State employees

WASHINGTON (AP) — The phones of 11 U.S. State Department employees were hacked using technology from Israel’s NSO Group, the world’s most infamous hacker-for-hire company, a person familiar with the matter said Friday. The employees were all located in Uganda and included some foreign service officers, said the person, who...
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy