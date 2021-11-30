A Christmas column: The best gift is a furry friend

“We do not weave the web of life; we are merely a strand in it. Whatever we do to the web, we do to ourselves.” – Chief Si’ahl Seattle Suquamish Leader. There is a new front in the “War on Christmas.” The Stoneleigh P, an upscale bar in Dallas, Texas, is limiting play of Mariah Carey’s “All I Want for Christmas Is You,” with suggestive lyrics, “Santa can’t make me happy with a toy on Christmas, so I just want you for my own, baby.” The song is number one on Billboard’s 100 Greatest Holiday Hits. Which further demonstrates how provocative and useless the “War on Christmas,” really is — it obscures the real tragedy, the loss of faith and the erosion of our religious tradition.

