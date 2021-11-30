One UI 4 Stable build for Galaxy Z Fold 3, Galaxy Z Flip 3 out soon

MediaTek's new Dimensity 9000 is the world's first 4nm flagship processor. The official news today begin with non-other than MediaTek! Last week we were at the MediaTek summit as you might've seen on my socials but we weren't able to make a show due to technical difficulties.. If anyone can really buy that excuse. But hey time off at the beach was great. Thing about it is, for those of you saying that MediaTek doesn't do flagship, well you were right before last week as the company announced two chips that are pretty enticing. One is World's First 4nm chip for a smartphone with the Dimensity 9000, and then the Pentonic 2000 is out to actually give you real horse power on your smart TV. Let's start with the later as this new Pentonic 2000 chip is designed on a 7nm architecture. Think about it.. Smart TVs have always been what I'd call as capable, butnot really powerful. Aside from the crazy spec sheet and added capabilities, this new processor essentially means that your new TV will run on more advanced architecture than even current Intel laptops. Let's see what that means in user experience. Now about that Dimensity 9000, yes it is the first 4nm chip on a product, ever, but it doesn't stop there. Once you look at the benchmarks this chip is already making other flagship processors look bad, but then its adoption of LPDDR5X RAM is what has me most enticed. See, usually the bottleneck for high-processing tasks like night mode photography on a phone is RAM, so the idea of going from a 3 second wait to 1 second while capturing more light sounds pretty awesome. We'll keep you posted as soon as we hear about the first products being powered by them.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 10 DAYS AGO