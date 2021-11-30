ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
One UI 4 Stable build for Galaxy Z Fold 3, Galaxy Z Flip 3 out soon

By Rei Padla
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMore Samsung Galaxy phones are getting One UI 4 updates. The last one we mentioned was for the Galaxy S10 that sadly left out Gear VR support. We said the same One UI 4 update would be ready for the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3 soon. The...

9to5Google

Samsung will update these Galaxy devices to Android 12

Android 12 is still a very new version of the platform, but Samsung is launching the update for its Galaxy devices less than a month after Google’s own Pixel phones. More devices will be updated over the coming months, and Samsung has confirmed a preliminary list of devices that will be updated.
CELL PHONES
CNET

5 Android settings you should want to change on your phone right now

Android comes with an abundance of settings that allow you to customize and improve smartphone experience. By default, Android picks what it considers the best settings, but depending on the type of user you are -- beginner, average or pro -- tinkering with your Android preferences and settings is a good idea to get the most out of your device.
CELL PHONES
Phone Arena

Amazon is offering an irresistible Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 Black Friday deal

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page. The 5G-enabled Galaxy Z Flip 3 is clearly one of the world's most desirable smartphones even at its regular price of $999.99 and up, so we can only imagine how excited foldable-loving bargain hunters must have been for the predictable flurry of holiday discounts.
ELECTRONICS
SamMobile

Galaxy Z Fold 4 said to lack the Galaxy Note’s best S Pen feature

The Galaxy S21 Ultra got an optional S Pen case, becoming the first in the series to support the iconic stylus, and similarly, the Galaxy Z Fold 3 was released half a year later along with an S Pen accessory. Now the upcoming Galaxy S22 Ultra is expected to have a dedicated built-in S Pen holster, which fueled some speculations that the Galaxy Z Fold 4 will follow the same evolutionary path and fully embrace the S Pen next year. This, however, might not be the case, according to a new rumor that surfaced on Naver (via @FrontTron).
TECHNOLOGY
SamMobile

This crazy good Galaxy Z Fold 3 Black Friday deal is one you don’t wanna miss

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 is undoubtedly one of the more expensive smartphones out there. The fragile contraption might come off as little more than a party trick initially, but our in-depth review determined that it strikes a steady balance between performance and aesthetics. Those looking to get their hands on one will be pleased to know that Amazon is selling it for $1,499, a full $300 less than its regular price.
TECHNOLOGY
droid-life.com

Hey There, Galaxy Z Fold 3 at $300 Off With Free Galaxy Buds 2

We may earn a commission when you click links to retailers and purchase goods. We have moved from “early access” Black Friday deals into just “early” and that means nothing but continued savings for you. Trying to figure out which “early” period is the best to buy during isn’t easy, though, unless you had been holding on Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold 3, which hit an excellent price today. You would be a winner in the waiting game.
ELECTRONICS
pocketnow.com

Does the Galaxy Z Fold 3 offer dual SIM?

The third-generation device in its Z Fold Series, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3, brings refinements to its predecessor, making for a robust device perfect for power users trying to tackle tasks as quickly as possible. And, over the last few years, Dual SIM functionality has become a feature that most people are on the lookout for when buying a phone. So does the Galaxy Z Fold 3 feature support for Dual SIM? The answer to this question is yes, although availability does defer according to the region of purchase.
CELL PHONES
pocketnow.com

Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Flip 4 could arrive with a lower price tag and better cameras

Samsung’s foldable devices keep evolving with every iteration. The latest Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3 are, without a doubt, superior when compared to their predecessors, but there’s always room for improvement. A new rumor suggests that Samsung is already working on next year’s Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4, and it implies that these new devices may arrive with nice improvements and maybe a price reduction.
ELECTRONICS
pocketnow.com

How many software updates will the Galaxy Z Fold 3 get?

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 packs in top-of-the-line hardware and a price tag of $1800 -- lesser than last year's $2000. So, if you've bought the foldable or are planning on doing that, you're bound to wonder how many updates it will receive and how long will it function without any issues. Now, updates for Android devices come in two forms, Version Updates and Security Patches, so how many of them will the Galaxy Z Fold 3 get?
CELL PHONES
pocketnow.com

Does the Galaxy Z Fold 3 have stereo speakers?

The Galaxy Z Fold 3 features a large 7.6-inch screen with an under-display camera unit, and if there's one thing most users of the device will have in common as a use case, it's media consumption. And a significant part of that experience is audio, so if you're wondering how it holds up on that end and whether it features stereo speakers, this article will help you answer those doubts.
CELL PHONES
wccftech.com

Samsung Wants to Sell a Lot of Galaxy S22 Devices

For some time now, the Galaxy S series has not been performing as well as Samsung would want it to. However, the South Korean firm is hoping that this lacking performance changes next year when Samsung finally unveils the Galaxy S22 series. Samsung's Plans with the Galaxy S22 Series Are...
CELL PHONES
pocketnow.com

Pocketnow Daily: Google Pixel 6a REVEALED, Galaxy Z Fold 4 Details Leaked & more! (video)

MediaTek's new Dimensity 9000 is the world's first 4nm flagship processor. The official news today begin with non-other than MediaTek! Last week we were at the MediaTek summit as you might've seen on my socials but we weren't able to make a show due to technical difficulties.. If anyone can really buy that excuse. But hey time off at the beach was great. Thing about it is, for those of you saying that MediaTek doesn't do flagship, well you were right before last week as the company announced two chips that are pretty enticing. One is World's First 4nm chip for a smartphone with the Dimensity 9000, and then the Pentonic 2000 is out to actually give you real horse power on your smart TV. Let's start with the later as this new Pentonic 2000 chip is designed on a 7nm architecture. Think about it.. Smart TVs have always been what I'd call as capable, butnot really powerful. Aside from the crazy spec sheet and added capabilities, this new processor essentially means that your new TV will run on more advanced architecture than even current Intel laptops. Let's see what that means in user experience. Now about that Dimensity 9000, yes it is the first 4nm chip on a product, ever, but it doesn't stop there. Once you look at the benchmarks this chip is already making other flagship processors look bad, but then its adoption of LPDDR5X RAM is what has me most enticed. See, usually the bottleneck for high-processing tasks like night mode photography on a phone is RAM, so the idea of going from a 3 second wait to 1 second while capturing more light sounds pretty awesome. We'll keep you posted as soon as we hear about the first products being powered by them.
TECHNOLOGY
pocketnow.com

Does the Galaxy Z Fold 3 have a fingerprint sensor?

Announced at Samsung Unpacked in August, the Galaxy Z Fold 3 brought to the world the most robust version of folding phones, jam-packed with features. And as we know, the Korean OEM has never shied away from trying new things out, especially in the case of biometrics with an Iris Scanner on the Note 7 and an Ultrasonic Fingerprint Sensor on its recent flagships. So, what type of authentication method does the Galaxy Z Fold 3 employ? Does it use a fingerprint sensor or something different?
CELL PHONES
pocketnow.com

Can I remove the screen protector on the Galaxy Z Fold 3?

With the Unpacked Event that happened this August, it's clear Samsung is aiming to make foldables more common with year-on-year improvements to their portfolio of such devices. The Galaxy Z Fold 3 is the latest addition to the Fold lineup, whose first iteration was in hot waters due to confusion around the screen protector removal at launch. A few years on, does this protector still pose a problem, or can you remove it from the Z Fold 3?
ELECTRONICS

