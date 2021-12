The couple had asked to move down to the other end of the bar, a feat that is often more difficult to do than people realize. Just like looking for someone in the lobby when a seat opens up, one must be in two spots at the same time — to hold the seats and find the sitters. If someone manages to slither into an open bar stool, telling them they have to get up almost never goes well. The trick is keeping them from sitting down in the first place.

