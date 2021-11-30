ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
USD/CHF Daily Outlook

By ActionForex.com
actionforex.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDaily Pivots: (S1) 0.9211; (P) 0.9242; (R1) 0.9259;. USD/CHF’s fall from 0.9372 extending today and intraday bias remains on the downside. Deeper decline would be seen to 0.9084 support first. Firm break there will...

www.actionforex.com

actionforex.com

AUD/USD Daily Report

Daily Pivots: (S1) 0.7076; (P) 0.7125; (R1) 0.7154;. Intraday bias in AUD/USD is turned neutral again as recovery from 0.7061 quickly lost momentum. On the upside, above 0.7172 will resume the rebound to 55 day EMA (now at 0.7308). On the downside, break of 0.7061 will extend the larger fall form 0.8006. But we’d look for support from 0.6991/7051 key support zone to bring rebound. However, sustained break there will carry larger bearish implications.
MARKETS
FXStreet.com

Murrey math lines: USD/CHF, gold

As we can see in the H4 chart, after breaking the 200-day Moving Average, USDCHF is trading below it, thus indicating a possible descending tendency. In this case, the price is expected to test 6/8, break it, and then continue falling to reach the support at 5/8. However, this scenario may be cancelled if the price breaks the resistance at 7/8 to the upside. After that, the instrument may grow towards the next resistance at 8/8.
CURRENCIES
actionforex.com

Daily Technical Analysis

After limiting the sell-off from the previous trading session down to the support level at 1.1259, the bulls intervened and led the pair to just above the level of the next significant support at 1.1316. At the time of writing, the sentiment remains neutral – for a consolidation around the mentioned support at 1.1316, and investors will look forward to the initial jobless claims data for the U.S. (today; 13:30 GMT), followed by the announcement of the non-farm payrolls change data for the U.S. (Friday; 13:30 GMT), as well as the unemployment rate data for the U.S. (again on Friday; 13:30 GMT). In turn, the mentioned economic events could cause an increase in the volatility of the currency pair and change investors’ mood.
CURRENCIES
actionforex.com

AUD/USD Outlook: Aussie Cracks Key Supports on Omicron Concerns

Bears from 0.7555 (Oct 28/29 double-top) faced headwinds from key Fibo support at 0.7053 (38.2% of Mar 2020/Feb 2021 0.5509/0.8007 rally) with third consecutive probe through initial support at 0.7106 (Aug 20 former low) looking for an eventual close below this level. Risk-sensitive Aussie dollar continues to suffer from growing...
MARKETS
investing.com

USD/CHF In An Uptrend

USD/CHF traded higher on Wednesday, breaking above yesterday’s high, at around 0.9344. That said, the advance was temporarily stopped near the 0.9368 barrier, marked by the peak of Sept. 30. Overall, the pair continues to print higher highs and higher lows above the upside support line drawn from the low of Nov. 9, and thus, we would consider the short-term picture to be positive.
MARKETS
FXStreet.com

USD/CHF Price Analysis: On the way to 0.9368-75 resistance region

USD/CHF grinds higher around two-month top, pokes resistance line from April. Bullish MACD signals, higher-high formation favor buyers. Two-week-old support line restricts immediate downside, multiple hurdles from March challenge further upside. USD/CHF seesaws around 0.9340, after an uptick to refresh multi-day top during early Wednesday. In doing so, the Swiss...
MARKETS
babypips.com

Daily Asia-London Sessions Watchlist: NZD/CHF

Will volatility spike higher with the latest interest rate statement coming soon from the Reserve Bank of New Zealand? Will that draw in sellers to the bearish technical setup on NZD/CHF?. Before moving on, ICYMI, today’s Daily U.S. Session Watchlist looked at EUR/NZD ahead of events from both Europe and...
BUSINESS
FXStreet.com

USD/CHF Price Analysis: Eases below 0.9340 key hurdle

USD/CHF pauses two-day uptrend, steps back from seven-week high. Firmer Momentum, fortnight-old support line keep buyers hopeful of crossing seven-month-old resistance line. July’s high, 50-DMA add to the downside filters. USD/CHF consolidates recent gains around 0.9320 during early Tuesday, following two-day advances to poke October’s high. In doing so, the...
CURRENCIES
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
actionforex.com

GBP/JPY Trades Near 150.50

Since the last attempt to break out of the channel down pattern, the GBP/JPY rate has been trading in limbo around the 150.50 mark. Initially, it might appear that the rate is trading sideways. However, an in-depth look reveals that the pair has been forming a minor triangle pattern. Namely, the range of trading is decreasing until either buyers or sellers would take over and cause a break out in the form of a sharp move either up or down.
MARKETS
FXStreet.com

USD/CHF refreshes daily top, around 0.9220 area

USD/CHF caught fresh bids on Thursday and was supported by a combination of factors. The USD continued drawing support from rising bets for eventual Fed rate hike in 2022. Stability in the equity markets offset Omicron fears and undermined the safe-haven CHF. The USD/CHF pair maintained its bid tone through...
CURRENCIES
actionforex.com

AUD/USD Reveals Support Below 0.7100

The AUD/USD eventually bounced off the resistance of the zone at 0.7170/0.7173 and declined. The decline initially found support in the 50-hour SMA and made another attempt to pass the resistance zone before retreating to the 0.7100 level. On Thursday, it was spotted that the 0.7092/0.7094 zone was providing support.
MARKETS
actionforex.com

USD/CAD Tests Resistance Zone

Since late Wednesday’s trading session, the USD/CAD currency exchange rate has been testing the resistance of the 1.2830/1.2837 zone. Meanwhile, support was being provided by the 50-hour simple moving average and the zone that is located at the 1.2800 mark. In a scenario where the rate passes the resistance zone...
CURRENCIES
babypips.com

Chart Art: Trend Continuation Trades on AUD/USD and CAD/CHF

It’s the final countdown! At least for the last hours of November. Just because the month is ending doesn’t mean existing forex trends will too. Check out how AUD/USD and CAD/CHF may extend their existing trends!. AUD/USD: 1-hour. Aussie bears had a GOOD month in November as they dragged AUD/USD...
CURRENCIES
MarketWatch

Gold futures climb, end slightly lower for the week

Gold futures climbed sharply on Friday, getting a boost from disappointing monthly U.S. jobs data, but prices still posted a slight loss for the week after settling Thursday at their lowest in more than seven weeks. "Gold has not performed well this week, as we are concerned about the potential of deflation," said James Hatzigiannis, chief market strategist at Ploutus Capital Advisors. The Federal Reserve is set to be more aggressive and with inflation rising, that could "result in the central bank ending asset purchases sooner than we have expected for the next year," he said. "That is why you have not seen that haven appeal gold typically shows." February gold rose $21.20, or 1.2%, to settle at $1,783.90 an ounce. A week ago, the most-active contract settled at $1,785.50.
BUSINESS
actionforex.com

USD/CHF To Test Key Support

The US dollar stabilized after Jerome Powell hinted at speeding up the taper pace. The break below 0.9270 has put the rally on hold. The support has turned into resistance with the latest rebound fading. But a bullish divergence suggests a loss of momentum in the retracement as the price...
CURRENCIES
FXStreet.com

USD/CHF: Downside looks contained around 0.9115 – Commerzbank

According to Axel Rudolph, Senior FICC Technical Analyst at Commerzbank, the decline in USD/CHF should meet a contention area around 0.9115, where the 2020-2021 uptrend sits. “USD/CHF has reached .9368, the September high, and made its current November high at .9373 before swiftly coming off again and slipping towards the 200 day ma at .9180. The current short-term downside should be contained by the 2020-2021uptrendat.9115.”
MARKETS
