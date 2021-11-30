USD/CHF Daily Outlook

After limiting the sell-off from the previous trading session down to the support level at 1.1259, the bulls intervened and led the pair to just above the level of the next significant support at 1.1316. At the time of writing, the sentiment remains neutral – for a consolidation around the mentioned support at 1.1316, and investors will look forward to the initial jobless claims data for the U.S. (today; 13:30 GMT), followed by the announcement of the non-farm payrolls change data for the U.S. (Friday; 13:30 GMT), as well as the unemployment rate data for the U.S. (again on Friday; 13:30 GMT). In turn, the mentioned economic events could cause an increase in the volatility of the currency pair and change investors’ mood.

CURRENCIES ・ 1 DAY AGO