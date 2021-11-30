Joe Girard’s last-second free throws pull Syracuse past Indiana in double-overtime thriller (full coverage)

When Syracuse men’s basketball needed its best player the most desperately, Buddy Boeheim came through. The hero of the Orange’s Sweet 16 run last March turned in a signature performance on Tuesday night.

The junior wing caught fire in double overtime versus Indiana, scoring six points on three straight drives to turn a tie game into a five-point lead. First, he got fouled going to the rim and made both free throws. Then he hit a baseline pull-up from 12 feet. And with the double-team coming from his left, Buddy burst right and beat his man to the rack for a banked runner with 1:29 to play.

Just like the Hoosiers did at the end of regulation, they came up with a counter-run. Race Thompson hit a layup before a Khristian Lander three-pointer made it a one-point game with 25 seconds left. And three Miller Kopp free throws 18 ticks later tied the game.

But SU prevailed as Joseph Girard drove into the lane and drew a foul with less than one second remaining. He made both free throws to seal a 112-110 result in front of 21,330 fans in the Carrier Dome.

Buddy scored a team-high 27 points on 10-of-23 shooting while Jimmy Boeheim added 26 on 9 of 20 shooting and Girard pitched in 22 points, including the two most important ones. Syracuse finished off its best win of the season to date without two starters as both Jesse Edwards and Cole Swider fouled out in regulation.

Syracuse (3-3) returns to the Carrier Dome Tuesday night to face Indiana (6-0) after going 1-2 in the Battle 4 Atlantis Tournament and falling to .500 on the season. Tipoff is set for 7:00 PM.

Syracuse and Indiana have met six times in the past with the Orange leading the series 5-1. The last time the two teams faced off was in the 2013 Big Ten/ ACC Challenge when the Orange defeated the Hoosiers 69-52.

