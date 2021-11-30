Joe Girard’s last-second free throws pull Syracuse past Indiana in double-overtime thriller (full coverage)

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Joe Girard's last-second free throws pull Syracuse past Indiana in double-overtime thriller

When Syracuse men’s basketball needed its best player the most desperately, Buddy Boeheim came through. The hero of the Orange’s Sweet 16 run last March turned in a signature performance on Tuesday night.

The junior wing caught fire in double overtime versus Indiana, scoring six points on three straight drives to turn a tie game into a five-point lead. First, he got fouled going to the rim and made both free throws. Then he hit a baseline pull-up from 12 feet. And with the double-team coming from his left, Buddy burst right and beat his man to the rack for a banked runner with 1:29 to play.

Just like the Hoosiers did at the end of regulation, they came up with a counter-run. Race Thompson hit a layup before a Khristian Lander three-pointer made it a one-point game with 25 seconds left. And three Miller Kopp free throws 18 ticks later tied the game.

But SU prevailed as Joseph Girard drove into the lane and drew a foul with less than one second remaining. He made both free throws to seal a 112-110 result in front of 21,330 fans in the Carrier Dome.

Buddy scored a team-high 27 points on 10-of-23 shooting while Jimmy Boeheim added 26 on 9 of 20 shooting and Girard pitched in 22 points, including the two most important ones. Syracuse finished off its best win of the season to date without two starters as both Jesse Edwards and Cole Swider fouled out in regulation.

GAME RECAP LINKS:

  • Syracuse 112, Indiana 110 (2OT): Orange hold off late Hoosier rally (NunesMagician.com)
  • Syracuse rallies for wild 2OT win over Indiana in ACC/Big Ten Challenge (Syracuse.com)
  • ORANGE HAND HOOSIERS FIRST LOSS OF THE SEASON IN DOUBLE OVERTIME (Cuse.com)
  • Observations from Syracuse’s narrow 2OT victory over Indiana (DailyOrange.com)

GAME HIGHLIGHTS:

JIM BOEHEIM’S POSTGAME PRESS CONFERENCE:

MEDIA:

Syracuse (3-3) returns to the Carrier Dome Tuesday night to face Indiana (6-0) after going 1-2 in the Battle 4 Atlantis Tournament and falling to .500 on the season. Tipoff is set for 7:00 PM.

Syracuse and Indiana have met six times in the past with the Orange leading the series 5-1. The last time the two teams faced off was in the 2013 Big Ten/ ACC Challenge when the Orange defeated the Hoosiers 69-52.

  • Beat writers split on whether SU can defeat Indiana in ACC/Big Ten Challenge (DailyOrange.com)
  • ORANGE HOST INDIANA IN BIG TEN/ ACC CHALLENGE (Cuse.com)
  • Opponent preview: What to know about Indiana before SU’s Big Ten/ACC challenge (DailyOrange.com)
  • How to watch Syracuse men’s basketball vs. Indiana in ACC-Big Ten Challenge: TV, live stream info (247Sports.com)

MEDIA:

nunesmagician.com

Syracuse 112, Indiana 110 (2OT): Orange hold off late Hoosier rally

SYRACUSE, N.Y. — The Syracuse Orange men’s basketball team surrendered an 18-point first half lead and needed double overtime to complete the victory, but ultimately it held off the Indiana Hoosiers in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge by a final score of 112-110. In a game of 11 ties and eight lead changes, the Boeheim brothers combined to score 53 points and Joe Girard added 22 as Syracuse moved to 4-3 on the year to avoid the worst start to a season in the Jim Boeheim era.
The Spun

Basketball World Reacts To Sunday’s Paige Bueckers News

The basketball world collectively held its breath on Sunday afternoon when Connecticut women’s basketball Paige Bueckers went down to the ground with an apparent non-contact injury. Bueckers had to be helped off the floor with less than a minute to play in No. 2 UConn’s 73–54 win over No. 24...
Addison Independent

Panthers lose game on last-second free throws

MIDDLEBURY — Visiting Skidmore improved its record to 4-0 and dealt the Middlebury College women’s basketball team its first loss on Saturday, 68-66. The 2-1 Panthers were next set to visit Castleton on Tuesday after the early holiday deadline for this issue of the Independent, and then will be off until they host Lyndon this coming Tuesday.
Auburn Plainsman

Auburn suffers first loss in double-overtime thriller

Auburn basketball dropped its first game of the season in a double-overtime thriller to No. 22 UConn 115-109 on Wednesday. It was the first game for both teams in this year's Battle 4 Atlantis Tournament hosted in Paradise Islands, Bahamas. “You go to tournaments to play games like this,” said...
247Sports

VIP Intel: The latest on 5-star OT Kelvin Banks

Humble (Texas) Summer Creek five-star offensive tackle Kelvin Banks surprised a few people back in July when he committed to Oregon over in-state programs Texas A&M and Texas. However, the 6-foot-5, 300-pounder recently took visits both both Austin and College Station to see games. And, with it looking like the Ducks are about to lose their head coach to Miami, things could get interesting with Banks' recruitment again a week-and-a-half away from the Early Signing period.
247Sports

Tigers fall in wild double-overtime thriller in The Bahamas

Auburn rallied from a 15-point second half deficit vs. UConn and forced overtime before falling 115-109 in double overtime on Wednesday in the opening round of the Battle 4 Atlantis basketball tournament in The Bahamas. The Tigers move into the losers bracket and will face Loyola of Chicago at 1:30 p.m. CST on Thanksgiving Day in the eight-team, three-day event being played at the Atlantis Resort.
247Sports

Tolu Smith's double-double leads Mississippi State past Richmond in overtime

Mississippi State needed an extra five minutes to finish off Richmond on Saturday but the Dogs held on for an 82-71 overtime victory at the Bahamas Tournament. Tolu Smith collected his first double-double of the season with 22 points and 11 rebounds for the Bulldogs (5-1). Iverson Molinar finished with 15 points and seven assists while DJ Jeffries and Garrison Brooks were in double digits with 13 and 11 points, respectively. Brooks fouled out with 6:33 left in regulation.
FingerLakes1.com

FingerLakes1.com

