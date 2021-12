The vast majority of students in the California Community Colleges system are failing to graduate within four years, according to newly released data. [Inside Higher Ed]. Data presented last week to the California Community Colleges Board showed, among those who started college in 2015-2016, only 21 percent of Asian students, 17 percent of white students, 14 percent of Latinx students and 9 percent of black and Native Americans students completed their studies within four years. Those rates mark modest improvements from the previous year.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 10 DAYS AGO