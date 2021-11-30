ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Volvo Cars sees supply situation improving after Q3 profit drop

By Syndicated Content
whtc.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSTOCKHOLM (Reuters) – Automaker Volvo Cars said on Tuesday thesupply situation had improved going into the fourth quarter, as it posted its first...

whtc.com

Comments / 0

Related
whtc.com

Nikola CEO: Inflation keeps clean truck costs higher than diesel

DETROIT (Reuters) – Supply-chain bottlenecks and broader price inflation have temporarily reversed the steady decline in electric vehicle battery prices and are keeping the costs of clean trucks higher than diesel vehicles, the CEO of electric and fuel cell truck maker Nikola Corp told Reuters. “Battery cell costs … have...
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

Ollie's Bargain stock drops 13% after retailer hit harder by supply-chain snags

Shares of Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc. fell more than 13% in the extended session Thursday after the retailer reported lower profit and sales, saying it was hit by "greater-than-anticipated supply-chain headwinds." Ollie's said it earned $23.2 million, or 36 cents a share, compared with $45.2 million, or 68 cents a share, in the year-ago period. Adjusted for one-time items, Ollie's earned 34 cents a share. Sales fell 7.5% to $383.5 million, the company said. Analysts polled by FactSet were looking at consensus EPS of 47 cents on sales of $415 million. "Our third-quarter performance was impacted by greater-than-anticipated supply chain-related headwinds, leading to lower than expected results," Chief Executive John Swygert said in a statement. These were transitory for the most part and Ollie's is taking steps to navigate the challenges, but the "pressures have continued to impact our business in the fourth quarter," he said. Same-store sales fell 15.5%, compared with a 15.3% increase a year ago and a 1.3% drop in the third quarter of fiscal 2019, Ollie's said. The shares ended the regular trading day up 2.7%.
STOCKS
whtc.com

Ford aims to be world’s #2 electric vehicle maker within two years – COO

(Reuters) – Ford Motor Co expects to be the world’s second largest electric vehicle manufacturer within two years, with annual production capacity of nearly 600,000, a top company executive said Friday. Driving the automaker’s optimism is increasing demand for its next new EV, the Ford F-150 Lightning pickup, with retail...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volvo Cars#Stockholm#Reuters#Swedish
TheStreet

Ollie's Stock Drops as Supply-Chain Issues Hurt Q3 Earnings

Shares of Ollie's Bargain Outlet (OLLI) - Get Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc Report fell Friday after the discount retailer posted lower-than-forecast sales and earnings for the fiscal third quarter due to supply-chain issues. For the quarter ended Oct. 30, Ollie's net income nearly halved to $23.2 million, or 36...
MARKETS
industryglobalnews24.com

Car Manufacturing Sales Drop

Global chip shortages continue to affect car production. The worst chip shortage in decades is experienced currently all around the world. These Semiconductor chips are used in everything: smartphones, smart fridges, computers, and automobiles. The companies that are responsible for manufacturing these chips have been facing a severe shortage of silicon material supplies.
ECONOMY
MarketWatch

Ford November U.S. vehicle sales rise 5.9%, as EV sales jump more than 150%

Shares of Ford Motor Co. rose 0.2% in preamarket trading Thursday, after the automaker reported November total U.S. vehicle sales of 158,793 vehicles, up 5.9% from a year ago. Of the total U.S. sales, Ford sold 11,116 electrified vehicles during the month, up 153.6% from a year ago and making up 7.0% of total vehicles sold. "Ford's electrified vehicle sales in November grew at a rate more than three times faster than the overall electrified vehicle segment, taking Ford's electrified vehicle share to 10% compared to 5.4% last year," the company said in a statement. Elsewhere, truck sales rose 4.6% to 82,231 vehicles and SUV sales increased 20.8% to 72,795 vehicles. Among Ford's best-selling models, F-Series sales rose 14.6% to 60,418 trucks and Explorer sales slipped 3.1% to 18,268 SUVs. The stock has run up 50.5% over the past three months through Wednesday, while shares of rival General Motors Co. have advanced 18.6% and the S&P 500 has slipped 0.5%.
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Cars
Country
China
rismedia.com

IMB Production Profits Increase in Q3 2021

Independent mortgage banks (IMBs) and mortgage subsidiaries of chartered banks reported a net gain of $2,594 on each loan they originated in the third quarter of 2021, up from a reported gain of $2,023 per loan in the second quarter of 2021, according to the Mortgage Bankers Association’s (MBA) newly released Quarterly Mortgage Bankers Performance Report.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Reuters

Malaysia's Petronas posts Q3 profit, sees modest demand growth

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 30 (Reuters) - Malaysia's state energy firm Petroliam Nasional Berhad, or Petronas, swung to a third-quarter profit on higher prices and demand, and forecast a modest recovery in demand. The company reported third-quarter profit of 16.3 billion ringgit, compared with a loss of 3.4 billion ringgit in...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
nationalmortgageprofessional.com

IMB Production And Profits Improve In The Third Quarter

Independent mortgage banks (IMBs) and mortgage subsidiaries of chartered banks improved marginally this past quarter, though it wasn’t enough to surpass last year’s figures. KEY TAKEAWAYS. IMBs and mortgage subsidiaries averaged a net gain of $2,594 on each loan they originated in the third quarter of 2021, up from a...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
just-auto.com

Volvo Cars reports quarterly profit dip

Geely-owned Volvo Cars has reported interim financials for the third quarter 2021 which show a dip in revenue and profit as the sector-wide shortage of critical semiconductor components constrained sales. In the July-September period the company achieved revenues of SEK 60.8 billion, down 7 per cent compared with the same...
BUSINESS
moneyandmarkets.com

Supply Chain Crisis… Or Profit Opportunity?

With inflation impacting American families harder than it has in decades, the supply chain crisis is adding fuel to the fire—but there is a silver lining. Do you want to hear something that doesn’t get talked about a lot?. Being poor can be an advantage. The first part of my...
Seekingalpha.com

B2Gold: Valuation Improving After The Drop

B2Gold just came off a strong quarter, reporting quarterly production of ~295,700 ounces at all-in sustaining costs of $777/oz. While the Gold Miners Index (GDX) had a mixed Q3 overall, B2Gold (BTG) reported blowout results, reporting nearly ~300,000 ounces of production in Q3 at sub $800/oz costs. On the back of these strong results, the company announced an increase in production guidance to ~1.03 million ounces. However, news last week that the company might be sniffing around Zimbabwe combined with gold price weakness has recently put a dent in the stock. While I don't love the idea, the team has proven they can operate in challenging jurisdictions to date. Given B2Gold's industry-leading margins and continued operational excellence, I would view any pullbacks below $3.75 as low-risk buying opportunities.
METAL MINING
inavateonthenet.net

Volvo invests in display tech startup to improve in-car safety

Volvo has invested in the optical and imaging technology start-up Spectralics. The investment gives Volvo Cars access to display technology at an early stage of development that could contribute to making cars safer and improve the in-car user experience. Coming from a background in aerospace technology development, Israel-based Spectralics creates...
ELECTRONICS
Reuters

German car exports fall 17.2% in Q3 due to supply bottlenecks

BERLIN (Reuters) - Germany’s car exports dropped 17.2% in the third quarter due to chip shortages and other supply bottlenecks, data showed on Monday, pointing to a decline in sales of cars with combustion engines while international trade in electric vehicles grew. According to data from the German Federal Statistics...
ECONOMY
theedgemarkets.com

Hong Leong Capital drops sharply after reporting 1Q profit fall

KUALA LUMPUR (Nov 29): Hong Leong Capital Bhd’s share price dropped more than 7% in Bursa Malaysia afternoon trade on Monday (Nov 29), before paring losses when markets closed, after the investment banking and stockbroking arm of the Hong Leong Group reported that first quarter net profit fell to RM28.84 million from RM45.56 million a year earlier.
FINANCIAL REPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy