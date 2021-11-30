ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fuller interception saves Washington

By Ivan Lambert
 3 days ago
Kendall Fuller intercepted Russell Wilson’s two-point pass attempt in the end zone, and the Washington Football Team escaped with a 17-15 win over the Seattle Seahawks Monday at FedEx Field in Landover, MD.

The Washington defense had restricted the Seattle offense all night. Then in the game’s final two minutes, Wilson led the Seahawks 96 yards in ten plays, connecting with wide-open receiver Freddie Swain for a 32-yard touchdown with 15 seconds remaining, setting up the two-point attempt.

Leading 17-9, it appeared Washington had put the game out of reach, driving 84 yards in 16 plays, when on 4th down from the Seattle three Taylor Heinicke passed to Logan Thomas for the game-clinching touchdown. However, upon further review, the replay confirmed Thomas had indeed lost control on his way to the ground, giving the ball to Seattle.

Leading 9-7, kicking woes again haunted Washington as kicker Joey Slye’s extra-point attempt was blocked near the close of the first half, and Slye pulled a hamstring chasing Seattle’s Rasheem Green who returned the recovered kick all the way for two points. Instead of leading 10-7 at the half, Washington had to settle for the score at 9-9.

Washington had easily controlled the game accumulating 27 first downs to Seattle’s 10, on 79 offensive snaps compared to only 45 for Seattle (3-8), rushing for 152 yards to a mere 34 for Seattle.

Washington possessed the ball for 41:40 to Seattle’s 18:20, yet the game came down to Fuller needing to bail out the defense for having permitted Wilson to drive the Seahawks 96 yards.

Antonio Gibson led Washington with 111 yards in 29 carries while running back partner J D McKissic scored both of Washington’s touchdowns. In the second quarter, McKissic caught a 10-yard score from Heinicke, and in the third quarter, he ran in a touchdown from ten yards. Gibson then ran in the successful two-point attempt providing Washington a 17-9 lead.

McKissic might have been seriously injured as he needed to be carted off of the field in the final quarter. He had carried seven times for 30 yards and caught five passes for 26 yards.

Heinicke completed 27 of his 35 passes for 223 yards, one touchdown and one interception.

Washington (5-6) has won three consecutive games (Tampa Bay, Carolina, Seattle) and will travel to Las Vegas to face the Raiders (6-5) Sunday, December 5, at 4:05 p.m.

