Today is a bittersweet moment for a particular MMB contributor. If you’ve ever been in one of Kirk’s greenroom sessions or follow me on Twitter, you’ve likely heard me rant about my admiration and longing for Spencer Dinwiddie. I believed Dinwiddie would have helped take this team to the next level. His ability to create his own shots while still being an above-average playmaker was exactly what this team needed.

NBA ・ 6 DAYS AGO