Infighting among QAnon luminaries roils delusional movement

By MSNBC.com
MSNBC
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWill Sommer, political reporter for the Daily Beast, talks with...

www.msnbc.com

Primetimer

Newsmax appears to be pivoting away from the "lunacy" with a more Fox News-like focus on politics

"Between multiple billion-dollar lawsuits over its 2020 election-fraud lies and having a star White House reporter go all-in on satanic vaccine conspiracy theories, Newsmax seems to be facing a similar predicament to that of Fox News in recent years: How do we pivot away from the lunacy?" reports The Daily Beast's Justin Baragona and Diana Falzone. "The fledgling MAGA channel’s solution seems to be going on a hiring spree of former Fox News producers and reporters. While Newsmax has never shied away from over-the-top, often unhinged right-wing commentary, the MAGA-centric channel’s ludicrousness came under the microscope over the last two weeks when its star White House reporter Emerald Robinson began pushing on Twitter a patently absurd claim that the COVID-19 vaccines contain a 'bioluminescent' tracking device with satanic powers." After Robinson was permanently banned from Twitter last week, it appears Newsmax is dumping her for a more respectable White House reporter: Fox News chief D.C. correspondent James Rosen, currently a political reporter for local TV giant Sinclair Broadcasting Group. "Furthermore, over the past month Newsmax has hired two longtime Fox News 'straight news' executive producers to be the fledgling network’s news director and vice president of talent," The Daily Beast adds. "This seeming effort to replicate the Fox News model suggests Newsmax is trying to expand its threadbare newsroom and lend it some credibility—in spite of recent embarrassments."
MSNBC

Mark Meadows now calling Covid story in own book ‘fake news’

Chris Hayes: “All of the evidence points to Trump having Covid, knowing he had Covid, and spending a week spreading it around while covering it up and refusing to admit he's sick. But Meadows is willing to undercut his own book in order to pretend that’s not true.”Dec. 3, 2021.
Rachel Maddow
AOL Corp

Geraldo slams Fox News personalities for being vaccinated while encouraging viewers to fight mandates

Fox News correspondent-at-large Geraldo Rivera got worked up while discussing Aaron Rodgers on Tuesday’s Hannity. Fox News personalities Sean Hannity and Dan Bongino argued with Rivera about the backlash Rodgers has endured after lying about his vaccine status and thwarting NFL protocols. Rivera thought the backlash was appropriate and also pushed back against other people lying about their vaccination status.
MSNBC

'Something went on that's illegal': Former Trump DOJ official to invoke Fifth Amendment

Rep. Bennie Thompson, chair of the January 6th Committee, talks with Rachel Maddow about what it means that former Trump DOJ official Jeffery Clark now says he plans to invoke the Fifth Amendment in his testimony in the committee's investigation, and how the committee can tell they've hit a sore spot in Donald Trump's scheme to overturn his 2020 election loss. Dec. 2, 2021.
MSNBC

Why Mark Meadows apparently has a problem with his own book

It was 30 years ago this month when Charles Barkley's book briefly became famous. Unfortunately for the basketball superstar, its notoriety had little to do with the book's contents and everything to do with his reaction to his own autobiography. Barkley conceded at the time that his 1991 book got...
MSNBC

Jim Jordan's misguided claim that 'real America is done' with Covid

Six months ago, Republican Jim Jordan was asked about Covid-19 vaccinations. The Ohio congressman responded as if the pandemic was old news unworthy of ongoing discussion. "Look, I think we're way past this," the far-right lawmaker said. "I think the country is ready to move on and we're done with this, but you guys just keep wanting to talk about it."
NewsBreak
MSNBC

As Bannon eyes jail, top Trump aide folds in riot probe

Donald Trump’s former chief of staff Mark Meadows is now cooperating with investigators looking into the January 6th insurrection. His decision comes after Trump ally Steve Bannon was indicted for dodging investigators. MSNBC’s Chief Legal Correspondent Ari Melber is joined by Juanita Tolliver to discuss the probe.Dec. 1, 2021.
Indy100

Cringeworthy video shows ‘MAGA rioter’ sobbing when police asked about Trump

A new viral video is making just about everyone cringe.In the clip, an emotional alleged MAGA rioter is seen starting to cry in front of FBI interrogators as he is being questioned. When asked about former President Donald Trump calling him to Washington D.C the waterworks NBC journalist Scott MacFarlane shared the clip on Twitter. He wrote, “NEW: Court orders release of video of FBI questioning US Capitol breach defendant Daniel Rodriguez. This is a first listen in the interrogation room. He questions election, cites Biden’s rallies and says he’s long been an InfoWars fan.”NEW: Court...
