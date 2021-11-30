Panzura postgame wrap: Pelicans 123, Clippers 104

In its search for lineup continuity this season, New Orleans has never been able to use the same starting group for more than five straight games, largely due to separate-timeframe injury absences by Josh Hart, Brandon Ingram, Herbert Jones and Devonte’ Graham. Those four players – along with every-night starting center Jonas Valanciunas – seemed to be hitting their collective stride over a recent four-game stretch as New Orleans beat Washington, Utah and the Clippers, but Hart was sidelined Wednesday by left knee soreness. Things went poorly in the first of two straight games this week vs. Dallas, which raced to an early lead and never looked back, prevailing 139-107. It was easily the Mavericks’ largest margin of victory in 2021-22.

