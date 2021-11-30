ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Panzura postgame wrap: Pelicans 123, Clippers 104

By Jim Eichenhofer Facebook Twitter
NBA
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNBA fans scanning the league’s three-point leaders Monday morning probably did a double-take when they saw Jonas Valanciunas’ name near the top of the list. The crowd at Staples Center might have reacted similarly Monday night, when the burly center went an absurd 7/7 from beyond the arc in the first...

www.nba.com

Comments / 0

Related
MySanAntonio

Valanciunas, Hart, Ingram lead Pelicans past Clippers, 94-81

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Jonas Valanciunas had 26 points and 13 rebounds and the New Orleans Pelicans overcame a 20-point first-half deficit to beat the Los Angeles Clippers 94-81 on Friday night. Having challenged the Pelicans to “grow up” after they'd blown double-digit leads at Washington and Miami earlier this...
NBA
Riverside Press Enterprise

Cold-shooting Clippers blow big early lead against Pelicans

Tyronn Lue said he wishes his fellow coach and friend Willie Green well – though not, presumably, when Green’s New Orleans Pelicans face Lue’s Clippers. On Friday, Green notched his third career head coaching victory as the struggling Pelicans took advantage of a short-handed Clippers team playing its second game in as many nights and its fifth in seven days, 94-81, before 15,274 fans at Smoothie King Center in New Orleans.
NBA
FanSided

2 New Orleans Pelicans who could force an upset against the LA Clippers

The LA Clippers are going to have a very favorable matchup Friday night, but there’s no easy wins in this league. Yes, the Clippers are going up against the 2-14 Pelicans, but there’s some talent on that team. Sure, their most talented piece is All-Star Zion Williamson, who is out right now. They still have a couple guys who can play, and could potentially give the Clippers a hard time.
NBA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Utah State
NOLA.com

Jonas Valanciunas has career shooting night as Pelicans beat Clippers

Many New Orleans Pelicans games have unfolded similarly this season. The team plays well in the first quarter and builds a lead. The game is close at halftime. Then in the second half, the Pelicans get blown away. Prior to Friday’s game, the Pelicans ranked dead last in the NBA...
NBA
NBA

Pelicans shootaround update: Josh Hart questionable, as NOLA seeks lineup continuity

In its search for lineup continuity this season, New Orleans has never been able to use the same starting group for more than five straight games, largely due to separate-timeframe injury absences by Josh Hart, Brandon Ingram, Herbert Jones and Devonte’ Graham. Those four players – along with every-night starting center Jonas Valanciunas – seemed to be hitting their collective stride over a recent four-game stretch as New Orleans beat Washington, Utah and the Clippers, but Hart was sidelined Wednesday by left knee soreness. Things went poorly in the first of two straight games this week vs. Dallas, which raced to an early lead and never looked back, prevailing 139-107. It was easily the Mavericks’ largest margin of victory in 2021-22.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Willie Green
Person
Eric Bledsoe
Person
Josh Hart
Person
Brandon Ingram
Person
Reggie Jackson
Larry Brown Sports

Kyrie Irving gets bad news about potential return to Nets

The brief glimmer of hope for Kyrie Irving to return to the court for the Brooklyn Nets this season seems to be fading away. New York City mayor-elect Eric Adams appeared Friday on CNN and was asked specifically about Irving, who remains ineligible to play due to the city’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate.
NBA
ClutchPoints

The 1 trade the Lakers need to make right now

The Los Angeles Lakers are in the midst of a roller-coaster campaign that, for the most part, has not lived up to the expectations. Los Angeles is 7-6 on the season and has been incredibly disappointing so far, especially for Lakers fans. Every loss in La La Land is magnified. But their ugly 107-83 defeat to the Minnesota Timberwolves at home on Friday night deservingly warranted the negative headlines and the boos from the Staples Center crowd.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Panzura#The Clippers#Pelicans 123#Staples Center#Western Conference#Pelicans
The Spun

Celtics Are Reportedly Interested In Blockbuster Trade

The Boston Celtics are reportedly interested in a major NBA trade, according to The Athletic. The Philadelphia 76ers continue to hold onto Ben Simmons, though the former No. 1 overall NBA Draft pick has yet to suit up in a game this season. Simmons is reportedly not mentally ready to...
NBA
Bleacher Report

Kenyon Martin on Lakers' Carmelo Anthony Playing Against His Son: 'It Was Dope'

Former NBA star Kenyon Martin enjoyed seeing his son, Kenyon Martin Jr., go up against one of his former teammates recently. When asked about Martin Jr. and the Rockets facing Carmelo Anthony and the Los Angeles Lakers on Sunday and Tuesday, K-Mart told TMZ Sports: "It was dope. Strange feeling at first but testament to Melo for one. ... His longevity in his craft. Still playing at a high level."
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Basketball
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Clippers
NewsBreak
Sports
CinemaBlend

Serena Williams Roasts Kevin Durant In New Video (And There’s Cooking Spray Involved)

In the sports community, athletes are bonded together by their competitive spirits and a mutual respect for one another. There have been plenty of occasions in which the biggest names in sports have shown each other love. Of course, in the midst of that admiration, there’s also room for some jokes, which can range from chuckle-worthy to downright hilarious. NBA superstar Kevin Durant has found himself at the receiving end of more than a few in his time, with the most recent jabs referring to his ashy ankles. Fans across social media took great pleasure in clowning him and, now, even Serena Williams has joined with an A+ gag involving cooking spray.
NBA

Comments / 0

Community Policy