ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Washington Beats Wilson, Seahawks 17-15 for 3rd Win in a Row

By Associated Press
US News and World Report
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLANDOVER, Md. (AP) — Ron Rivera was left adrift without a kicker and felt like he had to go for it in every situation. The final roll of the dice by “Riverboat Ron” on fourth and goal opened the door for some heroics by Russell Wilson, but Kendall Fuller's interception on...

www.usnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
On3.com

Seahawks make critical decision on quarterback Russell Wilson

The Geno Smith Show is coming to an end for the Seattle Seahawks. Quarterback Russell Wilson was activated from injured reserve on Friday, the Seahawks announced. Wilson suffered two injures in his middle finger on Oct. 7 and hasn’t played since. He had a tendon rupture and a dislocation, and the initial recovery timeline was six weeks.
NFL
The Spun

The Seahawks Announce They’ve Released A QB

The Seattle Seahawks waived quarterback Jake Luton from their practice squad on Monday, making room for tight end Tyler Mabry. Luton had been with the Seahawks since early September. He was briefly promoted to the active roster last month as a backup to Geno Smith when Russell Wilson missed time with an injury.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Russell Wilson’s net worth in 2021

In his ten years in the league, Russell Wilson has established himself as one of the best quarterbacks in NFL history. For this one, we will take a look at Russell Wilson’s net worth in 2021. Russell Wilson’s Net Worth in 2021 (estimate): $135 Million. Russell Wilson’s net worth in...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
Fox News

Tony Romo under fire for Aaron Rodgers comments during Packers-Seahawks broadcast

Tony Romo was criticized on social media Sunday after seemingly defending Aaron Rodgers over the fallout from his vaccine status during CBS’ broadcast of the Green Bay Packers-Seattle Seahawks game. The former Dallas Cowboys quarterback applauded Rodgers for taking "responsibility" over "misleading" fans about his vaccine status when he told...
NFL
Field Gulls

NFL boots Seahawks vs. 49ers off of Sunday Night Football

The Seattle Seahawks have been the kings of primetime throughout the Pete Carroll era, but not only are they just 1-3 in night games this season, they have been just excruciatingly boring to watch in general while also being a bad football team. At 3-7 and with a minuscule chance...
NFL
ClutchPoints

DK Metcalf’s punishment for Seahawks ejection vs. Packers revealed

It was an ugly game between the Seattle Seahawks and the Green Bay Packers. Neither team looked great, but Seattle completely fell apart in the closing minutes of the contest. DK Metcalf became so frustrated, he was ejected from the game for attempting to fight two Packers players, then tried sneaking back onto the field.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kyle Fuller
Person
Taylor Heinicke
Person
Kendall Fuller
Person
Russell Wilson
Person
Wes Schweitzer
Person
Damien Lewis
FanSided

Seattle Seahawks make a bizarre, nonsensical roster move

The Seattle Seahawks have made a bizarre, nonsensical roster move, signing running back Adrian Peterson to their practice squad. If the Seattle Seahawks are going to go down, they are certainly not going to go down quietly. Entering Week 13 NFL action, the Seahawks are 3-8 and tied for the...
NFL
ClutchPoints

3 teams that need to pick up Adrian Peterson ASAP

After almost a year-long break, veteran running back Adrian Peterson found his way back to the league once again after being signed by the Tennessee Titans in early November. Due to the season-ending injury of star rusher Derrick Henry, Mike Vrabel needed the contribution of the 36-year-old who eventually saw action in three games.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chargers#American Football#Ap#Td
ClutchPoints

Russell Wilson, Pete Carroll get brutally honest on Seahawks’ disjointed offense

The Seattle Seahawks are technically still in the hunt for a playoff spot, but it feels as though this isn’t going to be one of those seasons where Russell Wilson, Pete Carroll, and company are going to make it past the last week of the regular season. A disjointed offense is largely to blame for the Seahawks’ offense, and they got reminded of that again in Week 11 when they lost to an Arizona Cardinals team that didn’t even have Kyler Murray and DeAndre Hopkins.
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Wednesday’s Adrian Peterson News

Last Tuesday, the Tennessee Titans parted ways with veteran running back Adrian Peterson. A little over a week later, the future Hall of Famer is on a visit with the Seattle Seahawks. NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport was first to break the news that Peterson is visiting the Seahawks this...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Seattle Seahawks
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
MyNorthwest.com

Gustafson: The 4 big concerns after Seahawks’ 17-15 loss to WFT

Well, the Seahawks won’t be able to finish the 2021 season on a 7-0 streak after falling 17-15 to the Washington Football Team, and they now sit at 3-8 this year with six games left on the schedule. Seahawks lose: Fast Facts | Instant Reaction | Rost on the Hawks.
NFL
seattle Seahawks

What The Seahawks Said Following Their 17-15 Loss To The Washington Football Team

Re-live Each Game With The Seahawks Rewind Podcast. "It was a really frustrating trip, forced to come all the way out and hang in the game. We didn't play very well, complimentary at all. But, to have a chance to be right there at the end. I'm really proud of the way these guys keep battling and fighting hard, and doing what we need to do to hit the heck out of people and make things happen when we get a chance. But the results just aren't coming. We can't get these games won. I'm not accepting it, and I'm not taking a sideways step. I'm not stepping anywhere but forward. We're going to keep driving to get the very next chance we get and go get a win and get going. And I don't expect these guys, at any time, to do anything but that. Just want to keep stepping forward, keep moving, and battling our way through it. It's been really frustrating obviously, but we're just not going to accept it. We just want to keep going."
NFL
Seattle Times

Report card: Bob Condotta grades the Seahawks’ 17-15 loss to WFT

PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. — So what now as the Seahawks (3-8) play out the season with little hope at making the postseason?. It’ll be an unfamiliar feeling for sure. Sadly, much of Monday night’s 17-15 loss to the WFT was all too familiar — an inept offense, a defense that played its heart out but was just pliable enough to let a not-great offense move enough to win it.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy