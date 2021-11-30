Court Finds Mazda Australia Misled Customers on Refunds for Faulty Vehicles

Mazda, like every other major manufacturer, is always looking to improve. It has come up with life-saving technologies, and vehicles like the CX-30 offer a premium experience at a price within reach of many buyers. Newer models like the Mazda CX-50 are sure to lure in more customers with their dashing design, impressive innovations, and remarkable reliability. But in Australia, the Japanese auto giant may soon be losing some customers. According to a ruling by the Federal Court in the Australasian country, Mazda misled consumers about their rights to a refund or a replacement vehicle. According to News.com.au, nine customers were mistreated after discovering issues with their cars within the first couple of years of ownership.

CARS ・ 3 DAYS AGO