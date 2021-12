The Non-Fungible Token wave has taken the crypto ecosystem by storm, and not just crypto ecosystem, the whole financial and collectible market has been revamped by the entry of the NFTs as it brings together multiple industries together. The latest trend in the NFT markets is around Play to Earn Games (P2E) which combines the best of the video gaming industry with cryptocurrencies and NFTs. It allows traders to play games not just for fun, but also earn in-game tokens and give players a chance to win rare collectibles that can be exchanged and traded in the real-world.

