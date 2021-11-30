ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL roundup: Flames edge Pens in 7-round shootout

 3 days ago
Nov 29, 2021; Calgary, Alberta, CAN; Calgary Flames defenseman Oliver Kylington (58) and forward Mikael Backlund (11) celebrate beating the Pittsburgh Penguins at Scotiabank Saddledome. Flames won 2-1 in a shootout. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-USA TODAY Sports

2021-11-30 06:31:45 GMT+00:00 - Mikael Backlund scored the shootout winner in the seventh round to give the host Calgary Flames a 2-1 victory over the Pittsburgh Penguins on Monday.

Backlund netted the difference-maker by electing to shoot from the slot as he came down the ice. He fired a top-corner shot past Penguins goalie Tristan Jarry. Johnny Gaudreau previously scored for the Flames in the shootout, but Pittsburgh's Kris Letang also scored in that same round of the skills contest to keep it running.

After Backlund's goal, Flames goalie Jacob Markstrom stopped Brock McGinn to seal the victory in his team's first shootout of the season.

Milan Lucic scored in the second period for the Flames, who have won five of six games and claimed just their second extra-time victory against five defeats in clashes that went past regulation. The red-hot Jake Guentzel collected a third-period goal for the Penguins, who have lost two in a row after a five-game winning streak.

Coyotes 1, Jets 0

Rookie goaltender Karel Vejmelka made 46 saves for his first NHL shutout to lead Arizona to a road victory over Winnipeg.

Antoine Roussel scored the game's only goal, giving the Coyotes all the offense they needed on Vejmelka's special night.

Winnipeg outshot Arizona by a 46-15 margin, marking the Jets' second-highest shot total of the season and the Coyotes' lowest total of the season.

Canucks 2, Canadiens 1

Conor Garland scored the tiebreaking goal early in the second period and Thatcher Demko made 33 saves as visiting Vancouver snapped a four-game losing streak with a win over Montreal.

Elias Pettersson also scored for Vancouver, which snapped a six-game road slide by beating Montreal in regulation for the first time since Oct. 27, 2015. Ever since, the Canadiens had been 14-0-4 against the Canucks.

Ryan Poehling scored his fourth goal of the season for the Canadiens, who were stymied again in their attempt to win back-to-back games for the first time this season.

Kraken 7, Sabres 4

Jared McCann and Mason Appleton each scored twice to lift visiting Seattle past Buffalo.

Defenseman Carson Soucy and forward Brandon Tanev recorded the first two short-handed goals in franchise history for the Kraken, who have won four of their last five games overall. Jaden Schwartz also tallied and Chris Driedger made 32 saves to help Seattle complete a two-game sweep of Buffalo.

Buffalo's Jeff Skinner scored twice to boost his goal total to eight in 22 games this season. He had seven in 53 games in 2020-21. Dylan Cozens added a score and Brett Murray recorded his first career goal for the Sabres, who have lost 12 of their last 15 games (3-10-2).

--Field Level Media

