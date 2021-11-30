ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Case of new COVID Omicron variant found on French territory of Reunion

By Syndicated Content
wibqam.com
 3 days ago

PARIS (Reuters) -A person has tested positive for the new Omicron variant of the coronavirus on the French Indian Ocean island of La Reunion, official researcher Dr. Patrick Mavingui said on Tuesday. Mavingui said the person was...

wibqam.com

Comments / 0

Related
Best Life

These Are the Symptoms of the Omicron Variant, South African Doctor Says

Over the past few days, we have been inundated with scattered reports and urgent warnings about the Omicron variant of COVID, which health officials fear could spread across the globe and quickly overtake Delta as the dominant variant of the virus. While there is still much we don't know about the newly discovered Omicron, the variant's shocking number of mutations mean it could be more transmissible and more likely to evade immune responses than the previous forms of COVID. So far, Omicron has not been identified in the U.S., but experts believe it's only a matter of time. With that in mind, it's important to learn all we can to be fully prepared, including about the unique symptoms of the Omicron variant compared to prior iterations of COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
atlantanews.net

1st-ever nationwide lockdown for the unvaccinated is on the cards

On Sunday, Austria may become the first country in the world to impose a lockdown on just the unvaccinated among its population. Chancellor Alexander Schallenberg said a final decision will be made over the weekend. The Austrian government will make a determination on the two-tier lockdown system on Sunday, Chancellor...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#La Reunion#Covid Omicron#Reuters#French Indian#Icu
healththoroughfare.com

Breaking News About First Covid Patient In Wuhan Reveals New Data

As you probably know by now, the very first Covid-19 case came from Wuhan. The Guardian notes for its readers that the case was a market vendor in the Chinese city of Wuhan, and “not an accountant who appeared to have no link to the market but whose case contributed to speculation the virus could have leaked from a lab, according to a US study.”
WORLD
The Independent

Omicron symptoms: What to look out for as doctor says new variant completely different to Delta

A doctor in South Africa, one of the first persons to suspect the emergence of a different virus strain, assured that the symptoms of Omicron are "mild," amid rising concerns over the new Covid variant. Dr Angelique Coetzee, chair of the South African Medical Association, said she noticed seven patients at her clinic who had symptoms different from the Delta variant. "What brought them to the surgery was this extreme tiredness," she told AFP, adding that the patients had mild muscle aches, a "scratchy throat" and dry cough.Dr Coetzee said she alerted health officials of a "clinical picture...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
France
NewsBreak
Health
Place
Europe
Country
South Africa
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Axios

Omicron cases confirmed in 5 U.S. states

Hawaii became on Thursday the fifth state to confirm the newly discovered Omicron variant after New York announced five new cases earlier in the day. The latest: In Hawaii, the variant was found in an unvaccinated O'ahu resident with moderate symptoms who had previously been infected with COVID-19, per a state health department statement. The variant has also been confirmed in California, Colorado and Minnesota.
PUBLIC HEALTH
BBC

Omicron variant case found in Norfolk, health bosses confirm

The first case of the new Covid-19 Omicron variant in Norfolk has been confirmed. Dr Louise Smith, Norfolk's director of public health, said they had been "made aware of a case linked to the Omicron variant in North Norfolk". It is the second case to be detected in the East...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Live updates: South Korea sets new daily infection record

SEOUL, South Korea -- South Korea has broken its daily record for coronavirus infections for a second straight day, with more than 5,200 new cases.The rapid delta-driven spread comes amid the emergence of the new omicron variant. Much remains unknown about omicron, including whether it is more contagious, as some health authorities suspect, whether it makes people more seriously ill, and whether it can thwart vaccines.South Korea confirmed its first five omicron cases Wednesday night linked to arrivals from Nigeria prompting the government to tighten its border controls.The country will require all passengers arriving from abroad over the next...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Beast

Omicron Variant Officially Hits the United States

The United States has identified its first case of the Omicron variant, which has already been reported in more than 20 other countries since the new coronavirus strain was first detected in southern Africa last week. The infected patient—who is experiencing “mild symptoms”—is fully vaccinated, and returned to California from...
PUBLIC HEALTH
AFP

Omicron in Europe before SAfrica reported first cases

The Omicron coronavirus variant was present in Europe before the first cases were reported in South Africa, new data from the Netherlands showed Tuesday, as Latin America reported its first two cases in Brazil. In the week since the new virus strain was reported to the World Health Organization by South Africa, dozens of countries around the world have responded with travel restrictions -- most targeting southern African nations. But the World Health Organization warned Tuesday -- as Canada expanded its restrictions to also include Egypt and Nigeria -- that "blanket" travel bans risked doing more harm than good. And the likely futility of broad travel restrictions was underscored as Dutch authorities reported that Omicron was present in the country before South Africa officially reported its first cases, on November 25.
PUBLIC HEALTH
buckinghamshirelive.com

Omicron Covid variant in Buckinghamshire as eight new cases identified across England

The Omicron Covid variant has been identified in Buckinghamshire - the Government has confirmed. The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) said the case of the new coronavirus variant, which was first discovered in Africa and has led to the return of face masks in shops and on public transport in England, was one of nine identified in England in the latest update.
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy