Case of new COVID Omicron variant found on French territory of Reunion

SEOUL, South Korea -- South Korea has broken its daily record for coronavirus infections for a second straight day, with more than 5,200 new cases.The rapid delta-driven spread comes amid the emergence of the new omicron variant. Much remains unknown about omicron, including whether it is more contagious, as some health authorities suspect, whether it makes people more seriously ill, and whether it can thwart vaccines.South Korea confirmed its first five omicron cases Wednesday night linked to arrivals from Nigeria prompting the government to tighten its border controls.The country will require all passengers arriving from abroad over the next...
