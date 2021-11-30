ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Hondurans wait on slow vote count for triumph of leftist candidate

Cover picture for the articleTEGUCIGALPA (Reuters) – A long hold-up in the vote count for Sunday’s Honduran presidential election kept the Central American country in suspense going into Tuesday just as it seemed that leftist candidate Xiomara Castro had secured a commanding victory. After racking up an almost 20 percentage point lead over...

Related
AFP

High stakes for outgoing Honduras president Hernandez

Juan Orlando Hernandez faces an uncertain future when his scandal-marred reign as Honduras president ends in January, along with the immunity from prosecution that the position gave him. Hondurans don't expect Hernandez to face trial, either at home or abroad.
POLITICS
AFP

Honduras president congratulates leftist successor

Honduran President Juan Orlando Hernandez has congratulated Xiomara Castro, who will become the first woman to govern the country, on her electoral victory. With over half of the votes counted, the National Electoral Council put Castro in first place against Nasry Asfura, the candidate of the ruling right-wing National Party. "The results reflect that Mrs. Xiomara Castro won the elections. I want to congratulate her for her electoral triumph," said Hernandez in a message broadcast to the nation on Wednesday. "I congratulate the Honduran people for the massive turnout in the elections... democracy has been strengthened. It has been an example for the world."
POLITICS
audacy.com

Leftist wins Honduran presidential vote after rival concedes

TEGUCIGALPA, Honduras (AP) — Honduras' ruling party conceded defeat Tuesday in presidential elections held two days earlier, giving victory to leftist opposition candidate Xiomara Castro and easing fears of another contested vote and violent protests. Tegucigalpa Mayor Nasry Asfura, presidential candidate of the National Party, said in a statement that...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Xiomara Castro
Manuel Zelaya
Jacqueline Wong
Real News Network

‘Triumph for Democracy’: Socialist candidate takes commanding lead in Honduran election

This story originally appeared in Common Dreams on Nov. 29, 2021. It is shared here with permission under a Creative Commons (CC BY-NC-ND 3.0) license. Leftist presidential candidate Xiomara Castro took a decisive lead in Honduras’ election on Sunday, setting her up to defeat the right-wing incumbent party’s candidate—though progressive observers stressed the need to remain vigilant as ballots continue to be counted and reactionary forces ramp up misinformation following an apparently unsuccessful attempt to suppress voting.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
AFP

Former first lady set to become Honduras's first woman president

Leftist former first lady Xiomara Castro appeared set to become the first woman president of Honduras after taking a commanding lead over the ruling party candidate, partial election results showed on Monday. With just over half of votes counted, the opposition leader had taken more than 53 percent with a lead of almost 20 percentage points over the conservative National Party's Nasry Asfura, according to a National Electoral Council (CNE) live count. Castro, whose husband Manuel Zelaya was deposed from the presidency in a coup in 2009, claimed victory late on Sunday, even as the CNE said no result will be announced until the last vote is counted. "Good night, we've won," Castro told supporters, promising to lead "a reconciliation government" in a country wracked by violent crime, drug trafficking, rampant corruption and large-scale migration to the United States.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
audacy.com

Leftist claims victory in Honduran vote, setting up showdown

TEGUCIGALPA, Honduras (AP) — Leftist opposition candidate Xiomara Castro claimed victory in Honduras’ presidential election Sunday, setting up a showdown with the National Party which said its candidate had won a vote that could end the conservative party’s 12 years in power. “We win! We win!” Castro, Honduras' former first...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Independent

Mexico, US announce plan for aid to Central America

Mexico announced a joint plan with the United States Wednesday to send development and agricultural aid to Honduras Guatemala and El Salvador, to stem the wave of migration from those Central American countries. Mexico had long sought a U.S. commitment to fund President Andrés Manuel López Obrador’s commercial tree-planting program, known as ‘Sembrando Vida.’ While the joint plan announced Wednesday adopted a similar nameplate, ‘Sembrando Oportunidades,’ or ‘Planting Opportunities,’ it did not contain any specific funding commitments, nor any U.S. support for the Mexican forestry program. Under the plan announced Wednesday, both countries will work through their own...
U.S. POLITICS
Americas
Presidential Election
Politics
Elections
Twitter
