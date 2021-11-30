Skidding Nuggets embark on 7-game trip with game at Heat

The Miami Heat (13-7) recently wrapped up a 2-2 road trip and return home to the FTX Arena to host the Denver Nuggets (9-10) tonight at 7:30pm. The two teams met for the first time three weeks ago in Denver in a game that featured plenty of drama, after Nikola Jokic was handed a mere one-game suspension for injuring Markieff Morris, who has still not played since and has already been ruled out for today’s game as well. Jokic is listed as questionable for tonight with a wrist injury. Who knows — perhaps it’s a lingering issue dating back to shoving Morris so violently after he was fouled hard to stop the game. His absence would be a huge boost for the Heat, as he currently ranks fourth in the NBA averaging 26.4 points per game and is also averaging 13.6 rebounds and 6.4 assists.

NBA ・ 4 DAYS AGO