Nikola Jokic cleared to play after missing 4 games

By Field Level Media
lindyssports.com
 3 days ago

Denver Nuggets center and reigning MVP Nikola Jokic has been cleared to return against the...

www.lindyssports.com

Comments / 0

basketballinsiders.com

Nikola Jokic and Markieff Morris ejection odds – BetUS NBA Specials

Ahead of the Nov. 29, 2021 Nuggets-Heat rematch, BetUS oddsmakers have released their NBA specials for Nuggets center Nikola Jokic and Heat forward Markieff Morris. On Monday, Nov. 8, in Denver’s 113-96 victory over Miami, Jokic was bumped by Morris at center court late in the fourth quarter. After the play, Jokic immediately shoved Morris to the floor. Of course, the center was ejected from the game.
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Nikola Jokic Shares A Heartfelt Moment With His Brothers After Heat-Nuggets Game

The Denver Nuggets were hosted by the Miami Heat in another intriguing NBA game with a bit of history. The last time both teams met in the 2021-22 season, there was an altercation between Nikola Jokic and Markieff Morris that led to an injury for Markieff and a one-game suspension for Jokic.
NBA
FanSided

Why is Jokic not playing tonight?

The Denver Nuggets will be without their star center and reigning MVP winner when they face the Chicago Bulls as Nikola Jokic deals with an injury. Friday evening’s game featuring the Denver Nuggets and the Chicago Bulls will be without one of the biggest stars in the NBA. Nikola Jokic will officially miss the game as he works to recover from an injury.
NBA
numberfire.com

Denver's Nikola Jokic (wrist) ruled out for Friday's game against Bulls

Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (wrist) will not play in Friday's contest against the Chicago Bulls. Jokic will miss the second half of Denver's back-to-back after the Nuggets' star center injured his wrist on Thursday night. Expect JaMychal Green to see more time against a Chicago unit ranked seventh in defensive rating.
NBA
bleachernation.com

Nikola Jokic is Now Listed as Questionable for Tonight’s Matchup

The Chicago Bulls might catch an MVP-sized break tonight. According to the NBA’s latest injury report, Nikola Jokic has suffered a wrist sprain and is now questionable for tonight’s matchup. The Denver Posts’ Mike Singer shared that Jokic walked off the court briefly last night while holding his wrist. At...
NBA
Hoops Rumors

Nuggets star Nikola Jokic suffers wrist injury

Reigning league Most Valuable Player Nikola Jokic has a right wrist sprain and it’s uncertain when he’ll return, according to Mike Singer of the Denver Post. The Nuggets’ big man watched the team’s loss to Chicago on Friday with a brace on his wrist. He suffered the injury against Philadelphia on Thursday.
NBA
NBC Chicago

Michael Malone Ejected, Held Back by Nikola Jokic in Nuggets' Loss to Sixers

Malone ejected, held back by Jokic in Nuggets’ loss to Sixers originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Things boiled over for Michael Malone on Thursday night. The Denver Nuggets head coach was ejected from his team’s game against the Philadelphia 76ers in the third after he charged the court to yell at the officials following a foul call on Seth Curry.
NBA
FanSided

Nikola Jokic would look amazing in a Chicago Bulls uniform

The Chicago Bulls are coming off one of their worst losses of the season. However, at 10-5, they are in fantastic shape going into the rest of the season. Every team loses games but the Bulls need to work on not blowing games that they once had a lead by 20. Their first chance at a bounce-back game comes tonight against the Denver Nuggets.
NBA
ClutchPoints

Nikola Jokic injury gets honest update from Michael Malone

The Denver Nuggets’ reigning MVP Nikola Jokic was put on the sidelines for Thursday’s game against the Chicago Bulls, and Head Coach Michael Malone has given an update on the status and severity of The Joker’s injury. According to Malone, Jokic is suffering from a sore wrist, and has concluded tests—including X-rays, MRIs, and consultations with doctors—to rule out more severe injuries. Despite the relatively simple diagnosis however, Malone decided to bar Jokic from playing in the Nuggets’ 108-114 loss to Chicago as a precaution, so as to prevent aggravation or the injury worsening.
NBA
Brush News Tribune

Nuggets coach Michael Malone: “No timeline” on Nikola Jokic’s injured wrist

It was Nikola Jokic’s right wrist, not the pro-Bulls crowd or the Nuggets’ three-game losing streak, that mattered in the wake of Friday night’s loss to Chicago. Sporting a tan suit and a black brace on his right wrist, Jokic was relegated to cheerleader after suffering a wrist sprain in Thursday’s loss to Philadelphia. Nuggets coach Michael Malone ruled him out before the game started after both player and coach had dismissed the issue late Thursday night.
NBA
Denver Post

Nuggets’ losing streak stretches to four while Nikola Jokic sits again

PHOENIX – Clad in sweats with a black brace around his wrist, Nikola Jokic could do nothing to aid his reeling squad. Out for the second consecutive game with a right wrist sprain, Jokic watched helplessly as the Suns, the same team that swept the Nuggets from the playoffs last season, picked their defense apart. The 126-97 final Sunday evening gave the Suns their 12th consecutive victory and dealt Denver its fourth consecutive loss.
NBA
thednvr.com

The latest on Michael Porter Jr., Nikola Jokic, and the Nuggets’ injuries

Adam Mares, Harrison Wind and Brendan Vogt go over the latest developments regarding Michael Porter Jr.’s back, Nikola Jokic’s wrist, Bones Hyland’s ankle, and every other Nuggets injury you might have missed from last night’s loss in Phoenix. Then, a mini edition of The List highlighting some encouraging and discouraging developments from Denver’s latest defeat.
NBA
NESN

Nikola Jokic Questionable Friday vs. Bucks

Jokic has missed the past three games due to a wrist injury, and he’s officially questionable for Friday’s matchup vs. the Bucks. The Nuggets have lost each of their past three games, with the past two defeats each coming by at least 19 points. The Nuggets are also playing with Jamal Murray and Michael Porter Jr. at the moment, making Jokic’s absence an even bigger deal than usual. Bones Hyland has also been listed as doubtful.
