Nikola Jokic cleared to play after missing 4 games

The Denver Nuggets’ reigning MVP Nikola Jokic was put on the sidelines for Thursday’s game against the Chicago Bulls, and Head Coach Michael Malone has given an update on the status and severity of The Joker’s injury. According to Malone, Jokic is suffering from a sore wrist, and has concluded tests—including X-rays, MRIs, and consultations with doctors—to rule out more severe injuries. Despite the relatively simple diagnosis however, Malone decided to bar Jokic from playing in the Nuggets’ 108-114 loss to Chicago as a precaution, so as to prevent aggravation or the injury worsening.

NBA ・ 13 DAYS AGO