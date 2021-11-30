AI Is Learning to Manipulate Us, and We Don’t Know Exactly How

By Professor of Biology, Barbara Christie-Pope; Director of Health Services, Lynn O'Brien; and COVID-19 Data Team Lead, Brandi Shanata. | December 1, 2021. A new coronavirus variant has overtaken the news cycle, with declarations of high transmissibility and more severe cases. This continues the infodemic that came along with the pandemic, with media sources able to disseminate information almost instantaneously based on few facts and a lot of speculation. On the other hand, science takes time and scientists need data to support their contentions. We are currently in an information desert when it comes to Omicron. As more time passes, more data can be collected, creating fertile soil to generate fact-based knowledge about this new variant. We need a risk-analysis and science-based approach to dealing with the new variant. We need time before we react.
