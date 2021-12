NORWALK, Conn. – Mitten crabs, an invasive species, have been found in Dead Man’s Brook, just south of the Westport Library. “These crabs are predatory crabs, just very similar to the type of situation we had … when the Asian shore crabs first came into this area. They not only will be in the harbor, but they travel upstream. And they are a freshwater crab. …It’s just a matter of time till we start seeing them here in Norwalk. We don’t know what the impact will be on native species,” Mayor’s Water Quality Committee Chairman Joe Schnierlein said.

WESTPORT, CT ・ 2 DAYS AGO