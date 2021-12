After entering the season ranked No. 21 in the AP Poll, the Maryland basketball team has had its share of struggles and fallen out of the rankings with two losses. Most notably, the Terps lost at home to a George Mason team that has lot four in a row since then, used a late comeback to escape Hofstra by two points and were manhandled on the glass last weekend in a loss to Louisville.

