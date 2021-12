Nate Aardema enters his first season as Reeths-Puffer basketball coach looking to retool after the Rockets lost their two top scorers to graduation. Kaleb Mitchelson and Kendall Smith, both honorable mention all-state players in 2021, have moved on to play in college, Mitchelson at NAIA Aquinas College and Smith at Division II Lake Superior State. Both were four-year varsity stars and carried the Rockets to a season that ended with a 9-10 record but had its share of highs, including exciting wins over Whitehall on the road and Muskegon in double overtime.

