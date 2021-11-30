OCTC developing programming to further students' 'soft' skills

The Kentucky Council on Postsecondary Education recently reported that nearly three in four employers say they have a difficult time finding recent college graduates who have essential soft skills that are necessary for them to succeed in the workplace.

In an effort to battle this growing national issue, the CPE, the state’s coordinating agency for higher education, recently developed a group of experts from colleges and universities across Kentucky who will spend the next three years working to ensure public higher education subjects will include essential soft skills. The Kentucky Graduate Profile Academy is made up of representatives from each of Kentucky’s eight, four-year public higher education institutions and four Kentucky Community and Technical College System campuses.

The CPE will provide each of those institutions with a $25,000 grant to help further these efforts.

Owensboro Community & Technical College is one of the schools that has been selected to participate in the Kentucky Graduate Profile Academy, along with other schools within KCTCS: Ashland Community and Technical College, Gateway Community and Technical College, and Madisonville Community College. The four-year schools participating are Eastern Kentucky, Kentucky State, Morehead State, Murray State, Northern Kentucky and Western Kentucky universities, the University of Louisville and the University of Kentucky.

After discussions with employers and higher education organizations across the commonwealth, the CPE has outlined 10 essential soft skills:

• Communicate effectively

• Think critically in order to solve problems and create new ideas and solutions

• Apply quantitative reasoning skills to analyze and solve numerical problems

• Interact effectively with people from diverse backgrounds

• Adapt to changing circumstances while leading and support others

• Perform professionally within their chosen field of study of occupation

• Engage in civic life to improve society

• Collaborate and work in teams

• Apply academic knowledge, skills and abilities to their chosen career

• Use information for decision-making

Stacy Edds-Ellis, OCTC dean of academic affairs, will serve on the Kentucky Graduate Profile Academy. She said many schools have been working for several years to make students more employable by teaching soft, or essential, skills.

It helps that the CPE has laid out a set of essential skills, so schools can work toward a common, well-defined goal, she said.

“We have a little bit of a running start on this because it’s part of our mission to provide our community’s workforce,” she said, adding that in recent years OCTC has created many new programs to help “make good college graduates.”

The national concern about incoming employees or freshly-graduated individuals not having essential “soft” skills has become steadily apparent within the last decade, Edds-Ellis said, and there’s not a singular reason why some younger employees or newly-graduated individuals lack in some of these skills.

“It’s a lot of things all at once creating a bit of a perfect storm,” she said. “We have lots of jobs to fill at this time. We need skilled workers, with both technical skills and these essential skills to fill the jobs. That’s been exaggerated by COVID, obviously.”

At the same time, she said, a number of things have happened over a few decades that have caused students to not be exposed to some of these skills. For example, summer work, part-time work, internships or exploratory career programs would help bolster student skill sets.

“Our colleges have been ahead of the curve on having these conversations,” she said, noting that the work-and-learn models that have been developed over the last few years within KCTCS have been a direct result of this deficit. “This is all about developing people and making a stronger workforce. We do believe we are making a dent in it, and this will only help us in those efforts.”

Melissa Bell, CPE vice president for academic affairs and student success, said that participants in the Kentucky Graduate Academy will work across their campuses for three years to identify and implement strategies, with the goal of giving all students the means to develop “these crucial skills before they graduate.”

“To achieve that, these competencies have to be fully integrated into institutions’ academic offerings, co-curricular activities and work-based experiences,” Bell said.

Bobbie Hayse, bhayse@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7315