Kyle Rittenhouse was found not guilty on the charges against him after killing two people and wounding one during a protest in Kenosha, Wisconsin last year. This has led to strong reactions on social media, including from former San Francisco 49ers and activist Colin Kaepernick, Shortly after the verdict was announced, Kaepernick went to Twitter to say that the "current system" needs to be "abolished."

NFL ・ 13 DAYS AGO