ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Lady Gaga & Tony Bennett To Take Over ‘MTV Unplugged’

By Rashad
thatgrapejuice.net
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article‘The show must go on personified,’ music legend Tony Bennett – at 95-years-young – is still making his way onto screens and stages across the country despite announcing his health was declining due to Alzheimer’s at the top of the year. Just...

thatgrapejuice.net

Comments / 0

Related
Primetimer

Tony Bennett’s Alzheimer’s Is Forgotten in His Amazing CBS Special with Lady Gaga

Overwhelmed by Peak TV? Aaron Barnhart is your guide to the good, the great, and the skippable. Subscribe to get all his Primetimer reviews. In Dementia Reimagined, psychiatrist and bioethicist Tia Powell lays bare the woefully inadequate state of care for the millions of people living today with Alzheimer’s and related dementias. Many are shuttled callously through the healthcare system, resulting in needless agony, confusion and pain. Their caregivers, usually family, have their lives upended and savings drained and are more likely than their peers to suffer from depression and other illnesses.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Lady Gaga shares 'heartbreaking' update on Tony Bennett after Grammy nominations

Lady Gaga has shared an emotional update on the health of Tony Bennett, revealing it is "heartbreaking" to watch the acclaimed singer with Alzheimer's. Gaga, 35, and Tony album Love for Sale, a Cole Porter tribute album, has been nominated for album of the year, record of the year, best pop duo/group performance, best traditional pop vocal album, best music video, and best engineered album (non-classical) at the 2022 Grammys.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
Newsbug.info

Commentary: Reasons to be thankful: Lady Gaga and Tony Bennett, Tom Brady and more

This Thanksgiving, what can we possibly have to be grateful for in a year marked by forest fires of unprecedented size and destructiveness in the West; a pandemic that has killed over 770,000 Americans; and an attack on the Capitol in Washington by a violent mob intent on overturning our democratic election?
NFL
Cleveland.com

‘One Last Time: An Evening with Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga’ tops this week’s streaming concerts

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Back in September, Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga performed two special concerts at New York’s Radio City Music Hall to launch their second joint album, “Love For Sale” -- and to exit Bennett, who has Alzheimer’s disease, gracefully from the stage. The shows were filmed and edited to air as “One Last Time: An Evening with Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga” at 8 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 28, on CBS (and possibly later depending on the day’s NFL games). The album, meanwhile, debuted at No. 8 on the Billboard 200, giving Bennett the record for the longest span between Top 10 albums (59 years) for any living artist and made him the oldest person, at 95 years and 60 days, to release an album of new material.
CLEVELAND, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lady Gaga
Person
Tony Bennett
American Songwriter

Tony Bennett Garners 6 Grammy Nominations at 95 Years Old for Lady Gaga Collab

As the 2022 Grammy nominees were announced, Tony Bennett made history as the oldest artist to be nominated in the “general field” categories. He is 95 years old, and frankly, is used to breaking records. In September of this year, Bennett released an album of Cole Porter jazz standards titled Love for Sale with Lady Gaga. This debut made Bennett the oldest person to date to release an album of new material.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mtv Unplugged#Mtv#Cbs#Academy Grammy Award#Paramount
Cleveland.com

‘Becoming Cousteau,’ ‘The Hot Zone: Anthrax,’ Lady Gaga and Tony Bennett & more: Best movies and TV shows streaming this week

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Here’s a look at what’s arriving in movie theaters, on TV and streaming services this week, including Disney+’s “Becoming Cousteau,” an inside look at the life of underwater adventurer Jacques-Yves Cousteau; National Geographic’s “The Hot Zone: Anthrax,” a dramatization of the deadly 2001 bacterial attacks; and the CBS special “One Last Time: An Evening with Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga,” taped at a pair of Radio City Music Hall shows last August that marked Bennett’s 95th birthday.
CLEVELAND, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Grammys
NewsBreak
Celebrities
wgnradio.com

Dean Richards’ Entertainment Report: Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga team up for a special night

Dean Richards, entertainment reporter for WGN, joined Bob Sirott to provide the latest news in entertainment. Dean shared details on the Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga special that aired last night, how Stephen Sondheim was honored on Broadway, and famous designer Virgil Abloh’s battle with cancer. Bob and Dean wrap the segment by sharing their thoughts on “The Beatles: Get Back” documentary.
CELEBRITIES
thatgrapejuice.net

Watch: Mariah Carey Talks Making Her ‘Gritty’ Biopic, Britney Spears’ Conservatorship Drama, & More

Mariah Carey has left few stones unturned in the last weeks while hot on the promo trail for her forthcoming Apple TV+ holiday special, “Mariah’s Christmas: The Magic Continues” (streaming December 3), new holiday single, ‘Fall in Love at Christmas’ (featuring Khalid & Kirk Franklin), and the paperback release of her New York Times Best-selling memoir, “The Meaning of Mariah Carey.”
CELEBRITIES
Parade

Who is Janet Jackson’s Son? Meet the Light of Her Life, Eissa Al Mana

Janet Jackson is a showbiz icon who’s known for setting records and upsetting expectations. The Grammy Award winner from the legendary musical family has done so time and again, whether she’s being named the first-ever artist to generate seven top 5 hits off the same album (as she did in 1989 with Rhythm Nation 1814), delivering a much-raved-about performance on film (in the 1993 drama Poetic Justice) or becoming one of the few Black women to ever be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame (like she was in 2019). But Jackson may have surprised her fans the most when she revealed in 2016 that she was pregnant at 50 years young.
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy