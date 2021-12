Jimmy Kimmel has burnt his hair and eyebrows while cooking Thanksgiving dinner.In a photo posted to Instagram, the chat show host’s face can be seen covered in ash while his hair has been singed.Alongside the photo, he wrote: “Happy thanksgiving everyone. Try not to burn your hair and eyebrow off lighting the oven!” In a separate post, Kimmel revealed that he was not hurt and dinner was not ruined as he proudly shared a picture of the cooked turkey.DJ Khaled was one of many to comment on the initial post, saying: “Take it easy my brother love and blessings...

CELEBRITIES ・ 7 DAYS AGO