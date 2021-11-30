Dense fog causes delays, cancellations at San Diego International Airport

SAN DIEGO – Dozens of flights in and out of the San Diego International Airport have been delayed or canceled late Monday due to dense fog in the region, airport officials said.

The airport’s website shows the delays are impacting flights from most of its airlines. At least eight departing flights heading to places such as Los Angeles, Phoenix, Honolulu and Seattle have been canceled as a result of the weather.

As of 8:40 p.m., the National Weather Service reported the fog had extended from Laguna Beach southward to Mexico. It was listing the airport’s visibility to a quarter of a mile.

“Expect airport delays,” NWS tweeted.

