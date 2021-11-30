A cat tale in three segments -- Part 3

Hello! Cosmo the Library Cat here. Evening at the Grand County Public Library is often very peaceful. It’s the perfect time for the librarians to play “snake” with me. This is a game where I can apply my fearsome hunting skills. Here’s how it works: the human drags my colorful snake toy along the ground in a sinuous movement. If they do it right (I’ve got most of them trained by now), I can pretend I’m stalking the dreaded rainbow viper. I sneak around amongst the bookshelves, all stealthy and silent, lulling the snake into complacency. When the moment is right, I leap upon it fearlessly and hold that wicked serpent down with my paws. Clamping it firmly in my mighty jaws, I drag it down the aisle, howling a little victory song as I go. When the snake stops resisting, I drop it and then lie down next to it so everyone can admire my bravery. That’s right, folks, I have saved the library from this deadly beast, once again. You’re welcome!

GRAND COUNTY, UT ・ 3 DAYS AGO