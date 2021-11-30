ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
A cat tale in three segments -- Part 3

By Marge Flados
Huntsville Item
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMy house seemed empty without Miss Gray following me about and I missed her more than I expected. One day later, Sandie called and told me Mittens was friendly but seemed restless. She said, “I don’t think she likes us”. I told her to give her time to adjust....

