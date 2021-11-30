WWE Title Match Changed For Day 1 PPV, Big E Promises A Different Side Of Himself

Here's your fight size update for Thursday, November 18, 2021:. - Speaking to New York Post, WWE Champion Big E commented on working with Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins in FCW. It’s nice to look back at those humble beginnings. Man, I was making $500 a week. Seth came in with this pedigree of doing incredible things in Ring of Honor and Roman clearly came from a great wrestling family. And even though he was greener when he got to FCW, he picked things up so well. He had a certain presence, charm. Right away you could tell he was destined for great things. And for me a lot of times I was the guy who I felt like I was growing and getting better, but sometimes I might be in the dark match, a six-man tag with a bunch of other guys who were going to be released in a couple months. Oftentimes I questioned where my place in this company would be.

WWE ・ 14 DAYS AGO