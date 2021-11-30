ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Horoscope for Tuesday, 11/30/21 by Christopher Renstrom

By Christopher Renstrom
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleARIES. (March 20 - April 18): A timely conversation with a friend or pep talk with a colleague gets you up and over that hurdle today. TAURUS. (April 19 - May 19): Life goes into overdrive when you're promoted unexpectedly or asked to fill in for a departing superior. Don't worry....

