India's rapeseed output could jump on higher area, limit vegoil imports

 3 days ago

MUMBAI, Nov 30 (Reuters) - India's rapeseed and mustard output is likely to jump 16% to a record high in 2021/22 on conducive weather and as record high prices prompted farmers to expand area under the winter-sown oilseed, industry officials told Reuters. A rise in rapeseed production could increase...

TABLE-Russia sets grain export taxes for Dec. 8-14

MOSCOW, Dec 3 (Reuters) - Russia has set out its grain export taxes for Dec. 8-14, the agriculture ministry said on Friday. $ per tonne Wheat Barley Maize (Corn) Dec 8-14 - tax 84.9 75.1 54.3 - indicative price 321.3 292.3 262.7 Dec 1-7 - tax 80.8 68.3 54.3 - indicative price 315.5 282.6 262.7 Nov 24-30 - tax 78.3 65.3 53.6 - indicative price 311.9 278.3 261.6 Nov 17-23 - tax 77.1 66.0 62.9 - indicative price 310.2 279.3 274.9 Nov 10-16 - tax 69.9 54.8 50.1 - indicative price 299.9 263.3 256.6 Oct 27-Nov 9 - tax 67.0 42.6 49.7 - indicative price 295.8 245.9 256.0 Oct 20-26 - tax 61.3 45.9 48.4 - indicative price 287.6 250.6 254.2 Oct 13-19 - tax 58.7 49.4 47.2 - indicative price 283.9 255.6 252.5 Oct 6-12 - tax 57.8 43.1 45.2 - indicative price 282.6 246.6 249.7 Sept 29-Oct 5 - tax 53.5 35.3 46.3 - indicative price 276.5 235.5 251.2 Sept 22-28 - tax 50.9 31.0 47.8 - indicative price 272.8 229.4 253.4 Sept 15-21 - tax 52.5 33.1 49.0 - indicative price 275.0 232.3 255.0 Sept 8-14 - tax 46.5 26.1 51.1 - indicative price 266.5 222.4 258.1 Sept 1-7 - tax 39.4 27.0 51.6 - indicative price 256.4 223.7 258.8 Russia, the world's largest wheat exporter, launched its formula-based duty for grain exports from June as part of measures the government hopes will help to stabilise domestic food inflation. The agriculture ministry determines the size of the duty on a weekly basis, based on price indicators reported by traders. (Reporting by Polina Devitt; editing by Jane Merriman)
GRAINS-Wheat set for biggest weekly drop in 3 months on Australian crop

SINGAPORE, Dec 3 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat futures were largely unchanged on Friday, but the market was poised for its biggest weekly decline in nearly three months on outlook for a record Australian crop. Soybeans gained ground, while corn was almost flat. The most-active wheat contract on the Chicago Board...
Asia Grains-Australia wheat quality price spread widens on rain-damage

SINGAPORE, Dec 3 (Reuters) - The spread between higher quality wheat and low protein grains widened further this week with recent rains damaging the crop-quality, traders said. Australian Premium White (APW) wheat with 10.5% protein was quoted around $375 a tonne, Free on Board (FoB) Western Australia, while Australian Standard...
CBOT soybeans end higher on export demand, South America weather

CHICAGO, Dec 3 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade soybean futures finished higher on Friday, drawing support from signs of renewed Chinese demand and questions about weather conditions in South America, traders said. * The price bump also reflected a recovery from panic selling earlier in the week triggered by investor fears about the economic impact of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus, traders said. * CBOT January soybean futures settled up 23 cents at $12.67-1/4 a bushel. For the week, soybeans were up 1.2%. * CBOT January soyoil on Friday ended up 0.88 cent at 57.22 cents per lb, while January soymeal closed up $9.80 at $358.60 per ton. * Weather forecasts in southern regions of Brazil remain dry, though persistent rains will occur across the majority of the country through the next 10 days, according to Refinitiv. * Private exporters sold 122,000 tonnes of U.S. soybeans to unknown destinations for the 2021-2022 year, the U.S. Department of Agriculture said Friday. * That announcement follows Thursday's news that Chinese importers bought 130,000 tonnes of U.S. soybeans, the USDA said, confirming deals reported by Reuters a day earlier. (Reporting by P.J. Huffstutter in Chicago; editing by Barbara Lewis)
UPDATE 1-Low stocks to support palm prices in coming months - top analysts

JAKARTA, Dec 2 (Reuters) - Palm oil production will likely remain soft until at least the first half of 2022, which would continue to provide cushion for prices in the coming months, despite caution of reaching peaks, top industry analysts said on Thursday. Prices of the versatile vegetable oil have...
TABLE-Russia's 2021 grain harvest progress as of Dec. 1

MOSCOW, Dec 2 (Reuters) - Russia, one of the world's largest grain exporters, has harvested 126.3 million tonnes of grain before drying and cleaning, data from the agriculture ministry showed on Thursday. RUSSIA'S GRAIN HARVEST PROGRESS (Dec. 1) All grains: Wheat Barley Maize Sunflower Sugar Rapeseed Soybeans (corn) seeds beet Crop, mln tonnes 126.3 79.0 18.9 15.6 15.7 40.6 3.0 4.9 Crop, as of the same 137.8 88.1 22.2 14.1 13.2 33.4 2.7 4.4 date in 2020 Harvested area, mln 45.3 27.8 7.9 2.8 9.6 1.0 1.6 3.0 hectares Harvested area, as of 46.4 28.9 8.3 2.6 8.3 0.9 1.4 2.7 the same date in 2020 Farmers have already sown winter grains for next year's crop on 18.4 million hectares compared to 19.3 million hectares on Dec. 1, 2020, the data showed. (Compiled by Polina Devitt; editing by Tom Balmforth)
Top buyer India to favour Malaysian palm oil as Indonesian prices rise -assoc

JAKARTA, Dec 2 (Reuters) - India is likely to buy more Malaysian palm oil after export levies imposed by top producer Indonesia hit record highs in the past year, B.V. Mehta, executive director of India's Solvent Extractors' Association, said on Thursday. Indonesia had imposed higher export https://www.reuters.com/article/us-indonesia-palmoil-levy-idUSKCN20K11Et... and levies in...
Indonesia's palm oil exports, production seen up next year- GAPKI

JAKARTA, Dec 2 (Reuters) - Indonesian production of crude palm oil is expected to improve next year, Togar Sitanggang, the vice chairman of the southeast Asian nation's palm association (GAPKI) said on Thursday. Indonesian palm oil exports are seen at 34.44 million tonnes in 2022, up 3.19% from 2021, Sitanggang...
GRAINS-Wheat unmoved after closing higher, supply woes support prices

SINGAPORE, Dec 2 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat was little changed on Thursday after snapping a four-day losing streak in the last session, as dwindling supplies of high-quality grains underpinned prices. Soybeans and corn lost ground after closing higher on Wednesday. "Supply shortfall in Northern Hemisphere is pushing buyers to go...
ASIA RICE-Indian, Thai prices ease on weaker currencies, higher supplies

Dec 2 (Reuters) - Rice export prices in India and Thailand dipped this past week, as domestic currencies weakened and local supplies increased, while nearby Vietnam also saw a drop in rates. Top exporter India's 5% broken parboiled variety <RI-INBKN5-P1> was quoted at $353 to $358 per tonne, down from...
GRAINS-Wheat extends gains to second day, Omicron and supply outlook cap gains

CANBERRA, Dec 2 (Reuters) - U.S. wheat futures edged higher for a second consecutive session on Thursday, although concerns about the Omicron coronavirus variant and expectations of ample global supplies capped gains. FUNDAMENTALS. * The most-active wheat futures on the Chicago Board Of Trade were up 0.2% at $7.92 a...
Argentina exchanges hikes corn planting forecast to 7.3 mln hectares

BUENOS AIRES, Dec 2 (Reuters) - Argentine farmers will plant an estimated 7.3 million hectares of corn in the 2021/22 season, the Buenos Aires grains exchange said on Thursday, hiking its forecast from a previous estimate of 7.1 million hectares. The exchange expects Argentina's 2021/22 corn crop harvest to reach...
World food prices climb in November, stay at 10-year peak -FAO

ROME, Dec 2 (Reuters) - World food prices rose for a fourth straight month in November to remain at 10-year highs, led by strong demand for wheat and dairy products, the U.N. food agency said on Thursday. The Food and Agriculture Organization's (FAO) food price index https://www.fao.org/worldfoodsituation/foodpricesindex/en, which tracks international...
GRAINS-Wheat rallies as demand flurry offsets virus worries

CHICAGO, Dec 2 (Reuters) - U.S. wheat futures jumped on Thursday as a series of import tenders and fears of rain damage to Australia's harvest took attention away from concerns over the spread of the new coronavirus variant. Soybean and corn futures also advanced. Global demand for wheat put renewed...
India's Oct-Nov sugar output rises 10% y/y - trade body

MUMBAI (Reuters) - Indian sugar mills have accelerated cane crushing and have produced 4.72 million tonnes of sugar, nearly 10% more than a year ago, in the first two months of 2021/22 marketing year, a trade body said on Thursday. India is the world’s second-biggest sugar producer and the higher...
