Almost everyone knows the phrase, “It takes a village to raise a child.” Yet, at the other spectrum of life, it requires a similar large collection of people to brighten Christmas morning for adults in need. At least this is the method that Volunteers for Mental Health have been employing for more than 40 years as they seek to help individuals in nursing homes, recovery programs, transitional housing and group homes. In this season of giving and thanksgiving, examining the process is not only appropriate but awe-inspiring.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, IN ・ 4 DAYS AGO