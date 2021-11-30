ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jefferson City, MO

Coronavirus again scuttles trade trip for Gov. Parson

Fulton Sun
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — The coronavirus pandemic has again nixed Gov. Mike Parson's plans for an overseas trade trip. Parson's office said Monday a planned trip to Israel and Greece has been postponed because of coronavirus travel...

www.fultonsun.com

