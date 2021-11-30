No serious injury

Just before midnight, Conroe Police were sent to a wrong-way driver fatal crash on I-45 just south of FM 1097. They spent most of the night working the crash. The road was close to being reopened when at 5:13 am a Ford SUV traveling southbound at close to 80 miles per hour struck the rear of an 18-wheeler stopped with his flashers on in the backup of the first crash just north of FM 1097. The SUV then struck another 18-wheeler. Two victims were pinned in the wreckage and a third female victim was ejected under the 18-wheeler. North Montgomery County Fire Department cut the male driver out. He was transported to CHI Conroe in critical condition. His female passenger was deceased as was the female ejected. Willis Police were assisted by DPS in working the crash. NMCFD spent over an hour freeing the female victims from the twisted metal. Inside the vehicle, they also found a deceased black lab. Montgomery County Justice of the Peace Wayne Mack responded to the scene for the inquest and ordered Eickenhorst Funeral Directors to transport the victims to the Montgomery County Forensic Center for autopsy. The Montgomery County District Attorney’s Office Vehicular Crimes Unit responded to the scene to assist in filing possible charges on the driver. None of the three had identification.

CONROE, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO