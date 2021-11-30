ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Australian parliament: One in three workers sexually harassed, says report

BBC
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA third of employees in Australia's federal parliament have been sexually harassed, a landmark report has found. The report was commissioned after a former staffer, Brittany Higgins, said she had been raped by a colleague in a minister's office. Her story earlier this year triggered a wave of wide-ranging...

www.bbc.com

TheDailyBeast

Jailed Rioter Begs Judge for Release: I’m Sick of Spending Time With Other Rioters

A far-right militia man who was seen wielding a baseball bat at the Capitol riot has reportedly begged to be released from prison because he’s tired of spending time with other jailed rioters. Robert Gieswein, a Colorado man linked to the far-right Three Percenters, was hit with a string of riot-related charges after the Jan. 6 insurrection. He’s pleaded not guilty to all charges and is in jail awaiting trial. But, in a handwritten letter to U.S. District Judge Emmet Sullivan filed Thursday, Gieswein begged for pre-trial release, arguing that it’s harmful for him to spend all his time with other accused rioters. Gieswein wrote: “It’s not healthy to spend every day in here like it’s Groundhog’s [SIC] Day, with people with the same viewpoint, in the same situation... It is natural in this environment for the conversation to turn to January 6, and for us to look to each other for strength.” He went on to argue: “It’s easy to get stuck in your bubble in this environment... Outside, I could choose to seek out other perspectives.”
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Surgeon slams hospital for 'everyday sexism' after staff member lists her male colleagues using their professional titles on whiteboard but leaves hers off

A consultant vascular surgeon has criticised a hospital where she works after she was addressed on a whiteboard by only her surname, while her male colleagues were afforded their full professional titles. Dr Virginia Bowbrick tweeted her frustration after a staff member wrote the names of her male peers working...
HEALTH SERVICES
Scott Morrison
The Guardian

Greens senator Lidia Thorpe apologises for ‘disgusting’ comment directed at Liberal Hollie Hughes

Greens senator Lidia Thorpe has unreservedly apologised to Liberal Hollie Hughes after she was accused of saying “at least I keep my legs shut” during Senate debate. The apology and withdrawal of the comment on Wednesday evening capped a torrid final fortnight of parliament, in which Liberal senator David Van also apologised after he was accused of making animal noises at independent Jacqui Lambie.
CONGRESS & COURTS
#Sex Discrimination#Australian Parliament#Alcohol
The Independent

Domestic abuse victim ‘living in fear’ after being wrongly told she could not appeal ex-partner’s ‘lenient’ sentence

“Myself and my family have suffered life-changing trauma,” a domestic abuse victim tells The Independent. “Following the attack, I am unable to work due to my injuries and live in paralysing fear of what will happen when he is released in eight years.”The victim, who cannot be named to protect her safety, was stabbed repeatedly and had her throat cut by her violent ex-partner. She was lucky to survive the brutal attack after being rushed to hospital and put in an induced coma before undergoing a series of operations.Her ex-partner was jailed for life - but with a minimum term...
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS News

U.K. appeals court sides with Meghan in privacy battle with tabloid publisher over letter to her dad

London — A British court dismissed an appeal on Thursday by a newspaper publisher seeking to overturn a previous ruling that found the Mail on Sunday had breached the Duchess of Sussex's privacy by publishing portions of a letter she sent to her father. Britain's Court of Appeal upheld the earlier High Court decision, handed down in February, that the Mail had in fact breached Meghan's privacy in a way that was "manifestly excessive and hence unlawful."
POLITICS
ntvhoustonnews.com

‘Secret’ app lets domestic violence victims record their abuse

The VictimsVoice app helps victims discreetly document and store the kind of evidence needed to charge and prosecute an abuser or get a restraining order. Rosanna Philpott reports. “I’m lucky to be alive, I really do believe that if I had stayed in that relationship that I would be dead.”
PUBLIC SAFETY
Australia
BBC

North Tyneside teacher banned after upskirting vulnerable girl

A tutor who took photos up a vulnerable teenage girl's skirt during one-to-one lessons has been banned from teaching. Alan Finlay was employed by North Tyneside Council in 2016 and worked at its virtual school, an initiative that caters for children in care. The girl had become "increasingly uncomfortable" with...
PUBLIC SAFETY
TheConversationAU

Ethics and avoiding conflicts of interest are vital in the public service – can New Zealanders be confident in the system?

New Zealand has a reputation for being transparent and free from corruption – but how true is this really? Recent events suggest there could be cause for concern, especially at a time when government agencies are engaged in urgent and large-scale procurement processes to combat COVID-19. A report from the Office of the Auditor-General (OAG) early in November was highly critical of the Ministry of Health’s contracting for saliva testing, raising serious issues with the way the ministry dealt with potential conflicts of interest. Nor was this the first time questions have been asked about the ministry’s COVID-19 procurement processes,...
AUSTRALIA
The Independent

Ministers accused of neglect as refugee children without parents lag three years behind at school

Refugee children who arrive in the UK without their parents lag three years behind their peers at school, says new research accusing the government of neglect.The attainment gap – at GCSE level – is similar to that of children with special educational needs and with the most severe disabilities, an education think-tank is warning.Unaccompanied asylum-seeking children are also more likely to miss lessons or to be excluded from school than students who are not migrants, the Education Policy Institute (EPI) has found.In contrast, asylum-seeking children living with family members, and resettled refugee children, are less likely to be excluded...
EDUCATION
The Independent

Immigration minister on Channel deaths: ‘I feel a huge weight of responsibility’

An immigration minister has said he feels a “huge weight of responsibility” after what has been described as the “worst-recorded migrant tragedy in the Channel”.Tom Pursglove told MPs and peers the deaths of at least 27 people, including young children, was “unthinkable” and “horrendous”.Asked by the Joint Committee on Human Rights if the Government feels “any sense of responsibility” for the deaths, Mr Pursglove replied: “I feel a huge weight of responsibility as the minister for tackling illegal migration. And I think that all of us in this House feel an enormous weight of responsibility on this issue.What we saw...
IMMIGRATION
The Independent

Medics angry ahead of debate on safety at Queen Elizabeth University Hospital

A group of senior clinicians at Queen Elizabeth University Hospital (QEUH) in Glasgow have complained about “unfounded criticism” of clinical teams and staff.In a letter to First Minister Nicola Sturgeon and the Cabinet Secretary for Health and Social Care, Humza Yousaf 23 senior clinicians “…have expressed their immense frustration”.The clinicians wrote: “As NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde clinicians and clinical leaders, we write to express our immense disappointment and frustration about the way in which our hospitals, our colleagues and the treatment of our patients is being portrayed in the press and the chamber of the Scottish Parliament.”They add:...
HEALTH SERVICES
The Conversation U.S.

Victims of domestic abuse find no haven in family courts

The #MeToo movement may have shifted the balance of credibility on sexual abuse and harassment at work more toward victims and away from alleged perpetrators. But the same cannot be said regarding men’s violence and abuse at home: In fact, women’s reports of domestic violence are still widely rejected, especially in one critical setting: the family court. When women, children or both report abuse by a father in a case concerning child custody or visitation, courts often refuse to believe them. Judges even sometimes “shoot the messenger” by removing custody from the mother and awarding it to the allegedly abusive...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
The Independent

UK panel asks govt to scrap plan to turn back migrant boats

A U.K. parliamentary committee on Wednesday criticized government plans to deter migrants from trying to reach Britain in small boats, saying the measures will endanger lives without stopping dangerous journeys like the one that killed 27 people last week.British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has proposed legislation that would give authorities patrolling the English Channel the power to turn away boats carrying migrants. The Nationality and Borders Bill would also make it more difficult for people who enter the country illegally to claim asylum and allow asylum-seekers to be screened abroad.But the Joint Committee on Human Rights a cross-party...
IMMIGRATION

