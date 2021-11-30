ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rocky Mount, NC

Hunt girls struggle in loss to Rocky Mount

restorationnewsmedia.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHunt’s 2021 girls basketball team remains a work in progress, as...

restorationnewsmedia.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Maxwell jury to see video of notorious Epstein home

NEW YORK (AP) — Jurors at the sex-abuse trial of Ghislaine Maxwell are expected Friday to see a law enforcement videotape of the interior of a Florida estate where prosecutors say she and financier Jeffrey Epstein exploited underage victims when the pair lived there together. The video was shot during...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Rocky Mount, NC
Education
Rocky Mount, NC
Sports
City
Rocky Mount, NC
The Hill

Biden signs bill averting government shutdown

President Biden signed a short-term funding bill on Friday, averting a government shutdown hours before the deadline. A group of conservatives in the House and Senate had threatened the fate of the legislation over opposition to Biden’s coronavirus vaccine mandate before finally allowing the legislation to pass. The bill funds...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Hill

Five things to know about the November jobs report

The November jobs report gave a muddled picture of an improving economy. Overall job growth fell far short of expectations, with the U.S. adding just 210,000 of the roughly 500,000 jobs that analysts projected the economy to gain last month. Even so, the unemployment rate sunk from 4.6 percent to 4.2 percent, landing less than 1 percentage point above the pre-pandemic jobless rate.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Warriors#Work In Progress#The Wilson Times

Comments / 0

Community Policy